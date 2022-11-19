Banjo and fiddle pair to kick up heels in Vernon

April Verch and Cody Walters play for the Vernon Folk-Roots Music Society Nov. 27 at the Jazz Club. (Contributed)

Deb Matheson

Vernon Folk-Roots Music Society

Get ready for an evening filled with lively singing, fiddle and banjo music, and lots of stepdancing.

April Verch and her husband and musical partner, Cody Walters, will feature traditional Ottawa valley style music, traditional Americana folk music and original tunes along with other styles when they perform in Vernon on Nov. 27.

There is a magical energy evident between the two as they weave their voices and instruments around a song, allowing each other to shine.

Verch could easily be named the undisputed expert of all things related to the Ottawa valley fiddle and step-dancing styles.

“The music is drawn from different cultures and lifestyles,” she said. “From lumber camps to the homes of immigrants from many lands. It is articulate, with very dance-able rhythms. It reflects the strong work ethic of the people: they worked hard, so when it was time to play, their music reflected that desire to celebrate.”

Fans will be happy to hear that Walters and Verch are currently working on a duo recording which will be available in March 2023. Verch has two download-only projects available on her website: On This Christmas Day, recorded with Joe Newberry in 2021, and Top of the Hill, a recording of children’s music made in 2020. This was truly a home-grown project created to help children and families retain their creativity during COVID lockdowns. Many of Verch’s previous CDs are also available.

Learn more about the duo at aprilverch.com.

Verch and Walters play for the Vernon Folk-Roots Music Society Sunday, Nov. 27 at the Vernon Jazz Club. Tickets are available at Expressions of Time, through TicketSeller, or at the door (if available) for $40. Doors open at 6, show at 7 p.m.

READ MORE: Scrooge and Fezziwig play out classic in Vernon

READ MORE: Vernon singer home for Christmas

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Live musicVernon