Barenaked Ladies, Steven Page, to be inducted into Canadian Music Hall of Fame

Canadian band to get top honours at 2018 JUNO Awards

A perennial Canadian favourite is set to be be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame this spring.

The Barenaked Ladies, along with founding lead singer Steven Page, will receive the honour at the JUNO Awards in Vancouver on March 25.

The band began in 1988 in Scarborough, Ontario, and quickly achieve indie success with their self-titled 1991 cassette becoming the fires independent release to be certified gold in Canada.

The band then signed with Reprise Records and released their first debut studio album, Gordon, in 1992.

The album featured instant hits like “If I Had $1000000” and “Brian Wilson,” and their 1998 song, “One Week,” is still the band’s most successful song.

