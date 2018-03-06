Beatles tribute rock bring fab four to Vernon

JCI Vernon partners with Rock.It Boy Entertainment for chance to win tickets to The Fab Fourever

The Fab Fourever, Canada’s premier Beatles tribute band, are set to rock the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre March 29. (The Fab Fourever photo)

JCI Vernon is excited to announce that it’s teamed up with Rock.It Boy Entertainment to give away a pair of tickets to see The Fab Fourever — Canada’s premier tribute to The Beatles.

Anyone who purchases JCI Gala and Charity Auction tickets before March 19 will be entered to win to see the show on March 29, 7:30 p.m. at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre. The concert also features The Lonely, celebrating the music of rock legend Roy Orbison.

“We’re so excited to give these tickets away,” said Cera Brown, gala co-chair. “This is a musical production that will take you back to the sixties, and it’s also great incentive to get your Gala tickets early, before they’re sold out.”

Take a trip to the age of peace, love and flower power, a time when the music was the soundtrack to a generation: music that transported four mop tops from a little club in Liverpool to the apex of their profession.

The Beatles defined an era of human history and became the musical icons of the century. Now, fifty years later, The Fab Fourever perform the monster hits She Loves You, I Want to Hold Your Hand, Twist and Shout, Can’t Buy Me Love, A Hard Day’s Night, You Can’t Do That, All My Loving, Things We Said Today, Roll Over Beethoven, If I Fell, Boys, Long Tall Sally, Penny Lane, Get Back, Strawberry Fields Forever, A Day In The Life, Come Together and many more.

It is said that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. For The Beatles super-fans Jody Tennant (Paul), Kevin Davey (John), Charles Boname (George) and Paul Kaszonyi (Ringo), the proverb holds true.

The Fab Fourever is a musical production performing all of the memorable hits live, without any vocal overdubs or pre-recorded music. This is a visually stunning tour de force delivered with all the raw energy, witty humor, and undeniable charisma that were the hallmarks of the Fab Four. With vintage period-specific instruments, and several full costume changes, The Fab Fourever skip no detail with this production. Their enjoyment of the music translates into a passion and an energy onstage that makes for a tremendous show.

The JCI Gala and Charity Auction is slated for April 21 at the Vernon Lodge and Conference Centre.

“This is our premier fundraising event of the year,” said gala co-chair Mike Mezynski. “To date we’ve raised over $375,000 for our community, and through continued support, we look forward to watching that number grow.”

Businesses, community groups and individuals have an opportunity to contribute to the JCI Gala and Charity Auction through sponsorship, donation of auction items, and through ticket purchase at www.ticketseller.ca or in person at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre.

The draw for The Fab Fourever/The Lonely concert tickets will be made at noon March 23, live on Sun FM.

Tickets to The Fab Fourever are available for $54.50, and JCI Gala and Charity tickets are $95 from the Ticket Seller, 250-549-7469, www.ticketseller.ca.

