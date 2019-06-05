Behind the Label: Legend Distilling in the South Okanagan

Doug and Dawn Lennie offer delicious spirits in the middle of wine country

While not everyone is a wine or beer drinker, most adults can name at least one cocktail they prefer to order on an evening out.

Doug and Dawn Lennie, owner/operators of Legend Distilling in Naramata, say they often see seasonal trends when it comes to favourites at their distillery. For this month’s Behind the Label, the Lennies discuss operating a distillery in wine country and what makes their business special.

The husband and wife power couple opened the distillery five years ago in what used to be Naramata’s doctors’ office. This fun fact, along with other myths and legends about the Naramata area, is something they like to highlight with their brand and the reason behind the name “Legend Distilling.”

You can find their brand in liquor stores around the province and in Alberta – as well as liquor and food sales within the distillery. The pair admit it was not an easy process to get their business up and runnning, stating that neither had previous experience with distilling.

Legend Distilling now boasts a good selection of whiskey, gin and vodka, and Doug said they are always trying to improve recipes and processes. In addition, they typically release new varieties each season to vary their menu and include local ingredients such as fresh fruit.

The distillery recently opened its spacious patio and is gearing up for a busy summer full of great food, live music and, of course, some delicious cocktails.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Jordyn Thomson | Reporter
JordynThomson 
Send Jordyn Thomson an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Overseas bands to perform at Armstrong Metalfest for the first time

Just Posted

Vernon break and enter ends in alleged stabbing

“This was a very targeted attacked involving all parties that are known to one another.”

Falkland soldier tells mom ‘don’t worry’ in letter night before D-Day

Earl Clark suffered four shrapnel wounds in the Second World Invasion

UPDATE: Small Shuswap wildfire sparked near Pritchard

Second fire in region in one day

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: cloudy

Environment Canada is predicting about a 60 per cent chance of rain throughout the Okanagan today

One-day road closure between 34A Street and 24 Avenue

On Wednesday, June 5 from 7:30 a.m.- 3:30 p.m., the road will be closed to install a new water and storm service to 3406 24 Avenue.

Solutions offered, emotions high at Vernon town hall meeting

Vernon council hears from more than 40 speakers in 2.5-hour meeting on downtown issues

BC SPCA offers tour of outdoor feline enclosures called ‘catios’

You can visit seven Vancouver homes to check out the enclosures this weekend

B.C. Building Trades, not taxpayers, financed my Red Seal training

Union representative responds to Tom Fletcher’s column

Public showing of Vernon youth’s vision and climate solution ideas

The event takes place at Village Green at 4 p.m. on Wednesday to celebrate the visions that local youth have for Vernon’s future.

DriveBC mistakenly posts road closure north of Summerland

Area two kilometres north of Summerland was site of earlier slide, but not during past week

Teachers upset after parents and students told of B.C. shooting threat before them

District’s response to Terrace and Kitimat threats last May in need of review, says teachers’ union

Queen, world leaders honour veterans to mark D-Day anniversary

The world leaders kept the focus on the veteran

Shuswap man fined $600 for parking by own residence

Available free parking spot involves a five-minute walk away from home

Lake Country’s Kangaroo Creek Farm addresses ‘malicious’ rumours

The popular destination took to social media to lay down the facts

Most Read