Bestselling author plans Vernon stop

Bestselling historical novelist Elinor Florence will speak to the general public at a free event in Vernon, sponsored by the Canada Post Heritage Club, at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11.

Published in 2014, her first novel Bird’s Eye View, named a Canadian bestseller by the Toronto Star, tells the story of a Saskatchewan farm girl who joins the Royal Canadian Air Force, goes overseas to England, and serves as an aerial photographic interpreter. With her magnifying glass, she spies on the enemy from the sky.

Using vintage photographs, Florence will present an hour-long slide show explaining the role of women in uniform, and the importance of aerial photographic interpretation during the Second World War.

This fascinating presentation has won rave reviews. It is of special interest to seniors, veterans, book club members, history buffs and all proud Canadians.

In her new novel Wildwood, the author explores another aspect of Canadian history. This novel features a single mother from the big city who inherits an abandoned farm in the remote backwoods near Peace River, Alberta, on condition that she lives there off the grid for one year. She struggles to master the pioneer skills, inspired by the original homesteader’s journal.

Florence’s presentation will be held in the O’Keefe Salon at the Prestige Hotel, 4411-32nd Street. It is free and open to the public. For information call 250-545-6375.

Florence’s books will be available for purchase. The author grew up on a farm in Saskatchewan, but now resides in Invermere, B.C. For more information, visit www.elinorflorence.com.

