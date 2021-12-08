Emmanuel Baptist Church is busy readying for the annual Bethlehem Star, which will be a drive-thru event this year due to COVID-19. (Aaron Wilson photo)

Bethlehem Star still shines for Vernon drive-thru

Emmanuel Baptist Church shifting tradition into COVID-friendly event

COVID may change how it is told, but the story of Christ will continue to be shared during an annual tradition in town.

Emmanuel Baptist Church is bringing back the free Bethlehem Star live nativity Dec. 10-12.

“While in years past, we’ve seen over 3,000 people make their pilgrimage on foot around what has become an annual tradition for many, this year will look a bit different as you’ll be in your car the entire time,” church administrator Arron Wilson said.

Volunteers are working hard to ready the event for the community to revisit the story in an approximately 10-minute drive-thru.

“This is our gift to the community this Christmas,” Wilson said, adding that a treat of hot chocolate and a cookie is also provided.

The reverse-parade-type event will require patience from those attending and groups to spread out their arrivals in hopes of avoiding lineups.

Reservations are not required for the event, which goes Friday, 5:30-7:30 p.m., and from 3-7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday.

“While we recognize that things are not quite ‘back to normal’ it is our desire that as people listen to and experience the Christmas story again, each person will be reminded that although our world in many ways has changed, the God who created it remains the same.”

