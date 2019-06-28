French band, Betraying the Martyrs, join Armstrong Metal Fest. (Contributed)

Betraying the Martyrs join Armstrong Metal Fest

The festival is celebrating its 11th anniversary July 12-13

French metalcore band Betraying the Martyrs are playing in their first-ever headline tour of North America this summer. Among their shows is an appearance at Armstrong’s Metal Fest, taking place at Hassen Memorial Area at 3315 Pleasant Valley Road.

The “Summer Rapture Tour 2019,” also features support from Entheos, Within Destruction, Sentinels and Defying Decay. The band has also recently announced a new partnership with Chris Adler’s management company, Kintsugi Management and is working on a new album. Betraying the Martyrs will play new songs from the upcoming album for the very first time on this tour.

The 2019 Armstrong Metal Fest festival is celebrating its 11th anniversary July 12-13

Tickets are $135 and are available online at armstrongmetalfest.ca/tickets. All tickets provide general admission and grant access to the festival grounds, thrash wrestling, camping area and arena from 11 a.m. July 12 until 12 p.m. July 14. Free camping is included. At the door, the price is $175.

