Big Daddy Tazz is bringing his hijinks and jokes to SilverStar for a night of comedy fun on Saturday, Feb 18. (Contributed)

Big Daddy Tazz is bringing his hijinks and jokes to SilverStar for a night of comedy fun on Saturday, Feb 18. (Contributed)

Big Daddy Tazz bringing the jokes to Vernon ski hill

The veteran comic will be headlining at SilverStar Mountain Resort Feb. 18

Get ready for elevated laughs on Saturday, Feb. 18 when Big Daddy Taz brings his hijinks and jokes to SilverStar Mountain Resort for a night of comedy.

Hosted by Train Wreck Comedy, Big Daddy Tazz has performed in a wide variety of shows, stretching from a client’s 101st birthday to a bike initiation. His off-the-cuff style brings the audience together.

“Tazzy is one of those comedians you just have to see perform live,” said Train Wreck Comedy’s Rob Balsdon. “What’s so special about what Big Daddy Tazz brings to the stage is that his comedy is family-friendly and that’s not very common anymore.

“He is the definition of must-see comedy.”

Tazz and some other funny special guests will be on stage at the National Altitude Training Centre at 7 p.m Feb. 18.

Tickets are available at trainwreckcomedy.com.

READ MORE: U. of Alberta Golden Bears land ‘complete player’ in Vernon Panthers running back

@B0B0Assman
bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Comedy

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Manslaughter charge formally laid against Alec Baldwin in ‘Rust’ set shooting

Just Posted

Big Daddy Tazz is bringing his hijinks and jokes to SilverStar for a night of comedy fun on Saturday, Feb 18. (Contributed)
Big Daddy Tazz bringing the jokes to Vernon ski hill

The VSS Panthers junior girls team celebrate with their plaque after winning the Immaculata Sweet 16 tournament over the Jan 28-29 weekend in Kelowna (Contributed)
Vernon Panthers roar to first in Kelowna’s Sweet 16 tourney

A fire was started by a homeless person in a parking shed at Swan Brook Estates in downtown Vernon Jan. 31. (Bowen Assman - Morning Star)
2 fires in 2 weeks at downtown Vernon apartment

Illicit fentanyl was the leading cause of death with 85.8% of fatalities having the drug in their system (Illustration by Arek Socha/Pixabay)
Vernon’s 40 fatal drug overdoses 12th most in B.C.