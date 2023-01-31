Big Daddy Tazz bringing the jokes to Vernon ski hill

The veteran comic will be headlining at SilverStar Mountain Resort Feb. 18

Big Daddy Tazz is bringing his hijinks and jokes to SilverStar for a night of comedy fun on Saturday, Feb 18. (Contributed)

Get ready for elevated laughs on Saturday, Feb. 18 when Big Daddy Taz brings his hijinks and jokes to SilverStar Mountain Resort for a night of comedy.

Hosted by Train Wreck Comedy, Big Daddy Tazz has performed in a wide variety of shows, stretching from a client’s 101st birthday to a bike initiation. His off-the-cuff style brings the audience together.

“Tazzy is one of those comedians you just have to see perform live,” said Train Wreck Comedy’s Rob Balsdon. “What’s so special about what Big Daddy Tazz brings to the stage is that his comedy is family-friendly and that’s not very common anymore.

“He is the definition of must-see comedy.”

Tazz and some other funny special guests will be on stage at the National Altitude Training Centre at 7 p.m Feb. 18.

Tickets are available at trainwreckcomedy.com.

