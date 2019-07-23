Kelowna and Vernon are the Okanagan stops for Big Wreck’s But for the Sun tour. (Contributed)

Big Wreck announces two Okanagan shows

The American-Canadian band will be playing in Vernon and Kelowna on Oct. 29 and Nov. 3

American-Canadian band Big Wreck has announced two Okanagan shows on its upcoming But for the Sun tour.

Big Wreck will take the stage in Vernon and Kelowna on Oct. 29 and Nov. 3.

READ MORE: Rock the Lake nears Saturday night sellout

READ MORE: Iconic rock photographer Bob Gruen to exhibit work in Kelowna

The band is touring for its upcoming album, also entitled But for the Sun, slated to drop on Aug. 30, during the tour.

The first single from the album, Locomotive, was released in February and reached number six on the Canadian rock charts.

Big Wreck is going on with the tour despite losing founding member and guitarist Brian Doherty to cancer on June 5. The band has since continued performing as a trio.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, July 26 at livenation.com.

