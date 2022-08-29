Bird ‘teachers’ fly for four more days in Vernon

In four days, the raptors migrate south.

There are only four days left in The Raptors’ visit at Vernon’s Allan Brooks Nature Centre. On Sept. 1, they head home to Duncan, on Vancouver Island.

“How often have you looked skyward at the wings above and wondered what type of bird you see?” said the nature centre. “Have you considered their role in your community, or the value they bring? It’s annoying having to clean bird poop off our vehicles, but do we really consider the work these birds do for us?”

The Raptors and Allan Brooks bring a new appreciation for some key players in the environment.

Here are two examples:

• The American kestrel. The smallest of falcons and a hunter with lethal efficiency, it has the ability to see in the ultraviolet light range. Mice are abundant in the Okanagan Valley. Mice pee absorbs ultraviolet light thus the kestrel can track them. Rodent and insect control in one small ninja bundle, no cost to you.

• The turkey vulture. Abundant in the Okanagan, but almost targeted to extinction in other areas of the world, they are nature’s cleaners. They can smell a carcass up to three kilometres away and will descend to clean the carcass before it becomes tainted and poses problems for other wildlife. Not considered a beautiful bird by many, but critical to the ecosystems.

“This was such an amazing experience,” said Kelowna resident Emilee Bauer. “I’ve always loved nature, but to see these amazing birds up close and hear about the incredible things they can do is something I won’t forget. I’ll definitely be back.”

Tickets are still available for both Encounters and Demonstrations, but spots are limited. For more information, visit https://abnc.ca/events/raptors/.

