This Harris’s hawk is one of seven birds of prey The Raptors of Duncan, B.C. showed off at the Allan Brooks Nature Centre Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. There are only four days left in the birds’ visit. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

This Harris’s hawk is one of seven birds of prey The Raptors of Duncan, B.C. showed off at the Allan Brooks Nature Centre Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. There are only four days left in the birds’ visit. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Bird ‘teachers’ fly for four more days in Vernon

The Raptors from Duncan’s visit to Allan Brooks Nature Centre ends Sept. 1

In four days, the raptors migrate south.

There are only four days left in The Raptors’ visit at Vernon’s Allan Brooks Nature Centre. On Sept. 1, they head home to Duncan, on Vancouver Island.

“How often have you looked skyward at the wings above and wondered what type of bird you see?” said the nature centre. “Have you considered their role in your community, or the value they bring? It’s annoying having to clean bird poop off our vehicles, but do we really consider the work these birds do for us?”

The Raptors and Allan Brooks bring a new appreciation for some key players in the environment.

Here are two examples:

• The American kestrel. The smallest of falcons and a hunter with lethal efficiency, it has the ability to see in the ultraviolet light range. Mice are abundant in the Okanagan Valley. Mice pee absorbs ultraviolet light thus the kestrel can track them. Rodent and insect control in one small ninja bundle, no cost to you.

• The turkey vulture. Abundant in the Okanagan, but almost targeted to extinction in other areas of the world, they are nature’s cleaners. They can smell a carcass up to three kilometres away and will descend to clean the carcass before it becomes tainted and poses problems for other wildlife. Not considered a beautiful bird by many, but critical to the ecosystems.

“This was such an amazing experience,” said Kelowna resident Emilee Bauer. “I’ve always loved nature, but to see these amazing birds up close and hear about the incredible things they can do is something I won’t forget. I’ll definitely be back.”

Tickets are still available for both Encounters and Demonstrations, but spots are limited. For more information, visit https://abnc.ca/events/raptors/.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Raptors fly at Vernon nature centre

READ MORE: Vernon releasing more info on Active Living Centre plan

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

birdsBirdwatchingNatureVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C.’s ‘Humuzza’ wins national street-dance contest and trip to world finals in South Africa

Just Posted

Vernon’s Monashee Health Collective is the first serivce of its kind in Canada to be certified as a B Corporation. (Contributed)
Vernon health centre first of its kind in Canada

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to more than 200 calls for service over the weekend. (Morning Star -file photo)
Busy weekend for Vernon North Okanagan RCMP

This Harris’s hawk is one of seven birds of prey The Raptors of Duncan, B.C. showed off at the Allan Brooks Nature Centre Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. There are only four days left in the birds’ visit. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Bird ‘teachers’ fly for four more days in Vernon

Photo from the scene of the collision on Aug. 28. (Facebook photo)
North Okanagan 4H members lose cattle in fatal crash

Pop-up banner image