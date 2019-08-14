The Revelstoke Review’s Liam Harrap is competing in Season 3 of The Great Canadian Baking Show. (CBC photo)

Black Press Media reporter competing on The Great Canadian Baking Show

CBC announced the 10 competitors for Season 3 on Aug. 14

Black Press’ Liam Harrap is one of the competitors on CBC’s Great Canadian Baking Show this season.

Announced today, Harrap-who is a reporter in Revelstoke, will compete for the title of Canada’s Best Amateur Baker in a kitchen set up in a giant tent.

The show features 10 amateur bakers from across Canada, chosen from more than 1,000 who submitted online applications and then participated in one-on-one auditions.

Each episode has a different theme and the bakers face three timed challenges: the signature bake, the technical bake and the showstopper.

READ MORE: Liam’s Lowdown: An ode to bread

According to the news release from CBC, the signature bake is a creation that shows off the baker’s skill and their personality.

For the technical bake, the participants are presented with a simple, classic recipe, with some of the measurements and instructions removed. The bakers demonstrate their breadth of their baking knowledge by completing the challenge despite the recipes shortcomings.

The showstopper is when the bakers “really try to amp up the ‘wow’ factor.” The judges look for creativity and innovation with a professional taste and appearance.

In Harrap’s bio his baking style is described as experimental and woodsy and his signature baked good is potato sourdough.

The first episode airs Sept. 18 and the series can be viewed for free on CBC’s website.

READ MORE: Meet the new reporter at Revelstoke Review

 

