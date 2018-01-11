Bring your dancing shoes and catch the infectious beat of the blues

Enjoy an evening of live blues from some of the very best BC has to offer.

Maple Blues award-winners,The Steve Kozak Band will headline what organizers promise, will be a memorable night, as the Vernon Winter Carnival presents it 9th annual blues fest, at the Vernon Rec Centre on Feb.10.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with music starting at 7.

Kicking off the evening will be Vernon’s own, 6 Shades of Grey, who play familiar favourites from the 1960s to present day. The band consists of popular locals, Steve Durant, Paul May, Rick Doling, Hans Edblad, Paul Robertson, and Brian McMahon.

Next up, will be 5 Knuckle Shuffle — a newly formed blues band featuring Scott Grant on drums, Ron Wheldon on bass guitar, Randy Randle on lead guitar, Garry ‘Blind Dog Guido’ Grosso on rhythm guitar, and ‘Reverend’ Al Goodfellow on keys and B3 organ.

And of course, rounding off the evening will be theThe Steve Kozak Band. Backed by some of Vancouver’s top musicians, Steve Kozak has built a reputation as one of Western Canada’s premier blues acts.

Kozak gained national attention by winning the prestigious Maple Blues Award for New Artist or Group of the Year for 2012, and was also awarded the Ambassador of the Blues Award for 2012 by the Blues Underground Network.

His newest album, It’s Time, The Steve Kozak Band, was released in March of 2017. The band is: Steve Kozak on guitar and vocals, former KD Lang band member Dennis Marcenko on bass guitar, Steve Soucy on piano and Hammond organ, Scott Grant on drums.

WATCH

Steve Kozak perform ‘One Woman I Need’

Tickets are $25 plus GST, and are currently available at the Vernon Winter Carnival office or online at www.vernonwintercarnival.com with reserved seating available for groups of 10 or more. Tickets are also available at East Side Liquor, Back to Earth Natural Products in Lavington, and Lumby Recycling.

This is an adult event, 19+ to attend.

Morning Star Staff

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.