Buffy Sainte-Marie added to Spotlight series

The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre have officially announced Buffy Sainte-Marie as part of their 2019-2020 Spotlight Season. The Spotlight Special Presentation Concert is set to take place September 23.

Tickets are officially on sale and are available through ticketseller.ca.

The The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society are set to host their first-ever Free Night in the Theatre to publicly launch its 2019-20 Spotlight Season Monday, June 24at 7:30 p.m.

