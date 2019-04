The Armstrong Extreme Rodeo returned Saturday night at the IPE Stampede grounds.

The event included horse and bull riders and a pig auction fundraiser for Vernon Search and Rescue. Following the rodeo, cowboys and cowgirls kicked up their heels to Armstrong’s own Dirt Road Kings at the Curling Rink.

