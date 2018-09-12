Caetani Centre enters a new era of community programming

As part of the ongoing redevelopment of the Caetani Centre and opening the facility up to greater public access, the Centre has launched a series of new programs ranging from after-school youth drama programs to classes for adults geared toward inspiring new and emerging writers, to a series of masterclasses in manuscript development for more established writers in prose and poetry.

In the after-school youth drama programs, taught by Amelia Sirianni, students will be introduced to acting techniques and theatre skills — improvisation, character building, script analysis, creative movement and vocal work. These young artists will work together to create, collaborate and direct an original piece of theatre for the holiday season.

Special daytime drama classes are also offered for youth/teens looking to try out their flare for dramatics in an inclusive environment. This class is geared to kids with mixed and special abilities who may not feel comfortable in a traditional extracurricular program set-up, to focus on developing self-awareness and confidence through theatrical games and exercises. Students will get to hone their skills in improvisation, creative movement, voice work and character development.

Related: Caetani Centre expands its programs for 2017

“If you know an extraordinary kid looking for something to express their creative talents, this is the class for them,” said Susan Brandoli, executive director.

Originally from Vernon, Sirianni spent more than a decade working as a professional actor in Toronto. She received her formal professional training at the Randolph College of Performing Arts and has since had the privilege of performing on stages across North America as well as in film and television. Sirianni recently moved back to Vernon with her husband and young son where she’s had the good fortune to be a part of the thriving arts community here through teaching youth drama at the Caetani Cultural Centre; working as Theatre BC’s MainStage Festival’s youth instructor; Musical Theatre adjudicator at the Kelowna Kiwanis Music Festival; and member of the Artistic Committee at the Powerhouse Theatre.

She also runs an early childhood music and movement program, Itsy Bitsy Music Together.

New to the Centre this fall is instructor Janelle Hardy, who is offering a series of writing classes and workshops for aspiring writers. Hardy has an interest in the benefits of writing circles and will be offering classes in a transformational memoir-writing process that incorporates mythology, embodiment exercises, and creative writing. She will also lead a series of classes on grief-work and writing through grief, as well as shorter workshops in creative unblocking techniques and do-it-yourself marketing.

A veteran blog and podcaster, Hardy brings a creative background with a master’s degree and a background in health and wellness. Creative blocks begone.

For more established writers, published author and well-known instructor John Lent recently retired from Okanagan College, is offering two master classes in both prose and poetry. Classes will be a mixture of discussions about contemporary composition in prose, demonstrations concerning both writing and editing and finding the right shapes for fiction or memoir or non-fiction, and critiquing sessions that will focus on class members’ work.

These inspiring, challenging and thought-provoking classes are for more established writers who already have a manuscript in progress and will include one-on-one sessions.

“Because I am helplessly addicted to reading contemporary literature, my hope is that every member of this class will be refining skills that are current, professional and aimed at seeking an audience,” said Lent.

“This is the ideal class for writers who are working away on their own and could use the support of a focused and professional community of writers, especially if they are in the middle of a manuscript. I am just re-engaging on the writing of a large novel myself called, tentatively, The Kitchen Sessions, and because of that, teaching this class will be timely for me as it will force me to articulate the kinds of compositions I am re-engaging in.”

For more information or to register for classes or workshops, visit the Caetani Centre online at www.caetani.org, or call the Caetani office 250-275-1525.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.