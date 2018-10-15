Caetani Centre hosts evening of haunts, foxes and community

Poetry reading, open mic Oct. 24

Bring a playful spirit and be ready to listen and engage in an evening of reading and connection with celebrated performance poet and playwright Penn Kemp.

The Kalamalka Press’ Writer in Residence at the Caetani Cultural Centre, Kemp – of London, Ont. – is the League of Canadian Poets’ 2015 Spoken Word artist of the year, as well as a performance poet, activist and playwriting who most recently published Fox Haunts, for which the Centre is hosting a reading and open mic night Oct. 24 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Caetani Studio Gallery.

“In poems drawn from nature and literature, Fox Haunts broaches new territory and reveals Penn’s gift for deft adaptation,” said Janelle Hardy, artist in residence program coordinator. “Sporting her familiar spirit of play while drawing on wide background reading, she invites you to thoroughly explore the nature of a specific urban creature, the Fox. Centred in mythology, these engaged and engaging poems offer a compendium of lore and look both outward to the world and inward to the imaginal realm.”

Related: Artist in residence hosts fungi exhibit

The residency, dubbed the KP3@C3 Artist In Residence program, is a partnership between the Caetani Cultural Centre, Kalamalka Press and Okanagan College.

“The program is intended to serve as a conduit between regional and national literary cultures by welcoming authors of any genre from across Canada to the North Okanagan to live, write and commune,” Hardy said. “The artist receives four weeks accommodation and studio space at the Caetani Cultural Centre as well as an honorarium.”

For more information visit caetani.org or contact the Caetani Centre at 250-275-1525.

@VernonNews
parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Bandits steal Vernon Jazz Club stage

Just Posted

Bandits steal Vernon Jazz Club stage

Milk Crate Bandits perform Oct. 20

CFNO site queries Vernon council, mayor candidates

Community Foundation of the North Okanagan has launched vitalvernon.org

Gallery hosts Vernon cultural centre referendum results party

RSVP by Oct. 17 at 5 p.m.

2019 IPE tickets on sale now

The theme for next year’s annual exhibition and stampede in Armstrong is ”Horsin’ Around”.

Okanagan College looks to reduce natural gas consumption

The college’s natural gas consumption has dropped 51.7 per cent in a decade

The 50th annual Vernon Ski Swap

According to representatives, hundreds lined up starting at 7 a.m. to get a first look at the equipment.

Documentary series investigates missing North Okanagan women

APTN Investigates: Dark Valley airs Oct. 19

Enbridge to begin building road to access pipeline explosion site in B.C.

An explosion Tuesday knocked out a 91-centimetre line

Andrew Scheer on revamped NAFTA deal: ‘I would have signed a better one’

Conservative leader says he wouldn’t have signed USMCA

Matheson will have NHL hearing after Canucks rookie Pettersson hit

The 19-year-old Swedish centre appeared woozy after the hit

GUEST COLUMN: A better way to manage B.C.’s public construction

Claire Trevena responds to Andrew Wilkinson on NDP union policy

B.C. brewery creates bread beer from food waste

The brew aims to raise food waste awareness and provide funds for the food bank

Dad files Charter challenge after B.C. bans kids from taking transit unsupervised

Adrian Crook is taking his fight to B.C. Supreme Court

B.C. VIEWS: Cast your municipal vote for sanity on homelessness

Thousands on waiting list while anti-capitalist bullies get priority

Most Read