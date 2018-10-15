Caetani Centre hosts evening of haunts, foxes and community

Bring a playful spirit and be ready to listen and engage in an evening of reading and connection with celebrated performance poet and playwright Penn Kemp.

The Kalamalka Press’ Writer in Residence at the Caetani Cultural Centre, Kemp – of London, Ont. – is the League of Canadian Poets’ 2015 Spoken Word artist of the year, as well as a performance poet, activist and playwriting who most recently published Fox Haunts, for which the Centre is hosting a reading and open mic night Oct. 24 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Caetani Studio Gallery.

“In poems drawn from nature and literature, Fox Haunts broaches new territory and reveals Penn’s gift for deft adaptation,” said Janelle Hardy, artist in residence program coordinator. “Sporting her familiar spirit of play while drawing on wide background reading, she invites you to thoroughly explore the nature of a specific urban creature, the Fox. Centred in mythology, these engaged and engaging poems offer a compendium of lore and look both outward to the world and inward to the imaginal realm.”

The residency, dubbed the KP3@C3 Artist In Residence program, is a partnership between the Caetani Cultural Centre, Kalamalka Press and Okanagan College.

“The program is intended to serve as a conduit between regional and national literary cultures by welcoming authors of any genre from across Canada to the North Okanagan to live, write and commune,” Hardy said. “The artist receives four weeks accommodation and studio space at the Caetani Cultural Centre as well as an honorarium.”

For more information visit caetani.org or contact the Caetani Centre at 250-275-1525.

