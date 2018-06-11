Caetani Cultural Centre announces music fest lineup

Andrew Mercer

Special to The Morning Star

Now entering its fifth year, the Caetani Summer Music Series showcases amazing talent from the Okanagan Valley and beyond.

Acts will take the stage the last Sunday of every month June through September from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the beautiful Caetani grounds and natural amphitheater.

This year marks a very exciting time at the Caetani Centre as the building itself will be open to the public for the first time. The Caetani Society has been working hard towards this goal for several years now through its Open House Project.

It has been an amazing (almost) 25 year journey, since the house and grounds were originally donated to the City of Vernon in 1994, to bring the 120-plus-year-old designated heritage house up to code and safety standards for public access.

The 6,000 square foot house will be a unique community cultural and heritage centre, and will offer many new possibilities for arts, cultural and heritage programming, catering to artists, writers and creative individuals both locally and globally as originally envisioned by benefactor Sveva Caetani.

The society has also been working with the Vernon Museum to make a truly engaging and exciting heritage and cultural tourism destination site, set to open in the spring of 2019. This will include working with indigenous groups to include a garden of local plants and also with local Farm Friends, to create an organic butterfly garden on site, as well as new studio spaces for artists and writers.

To mark this very special time in the Caetani Centre’s history they have announced an incredible music series line-up to bring people onto the grounds to experience one of Vernon’s hidden gems.

The society is continuing to fundraise through 2018, and all proceeds from this year’s music series will go towards finishing this important project so that all remaining portions are completed.

The June 24 launch of the series features Vernon’s own Feet First. A mainstay for almost a decade in the Okanagan music scene. This cover band’s motto is “classic rock played right.” Band members Dave Moore, Mason Guetter, Clint Batchelor and Dave Thackray are all lovers of the classic rock genre and enjoy re-creating the songs as close to the originals as possible, with their own unique spin.

With musical influences such as The Doobie Brothers, Ry Cooder, Steely Dan, CCR and power house bands like The Rolling Stones, Led Zeplin and The Who, Feet First has a flare for engaging with their audience and getting people up and dancing throughout their entire performance.

Although their musical backgrounds vary, from folk to alternative rock, the band has come together to perform the music that they have all enjoyed for many years.

This year’s series will also feature a special Friday evening fundraiser concert on July 20 featuring Breakdown – The Ultimate Tom Petty Tribute. Breakdown’s tribute show is being described as the most accurate representation of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. Covering all the hits from as far back as 1976, Breakdown re-creates the look and sound of a live Tom Petty performance.

Tickets for this show are $25 for adults, $20 for students and seniors and will feature a cash bar and concession. Tickets are available at Caetani.org or through the Ticket Seller, www.ticketseller.ca or 250-549-7469.

Bring your blankets, folding chairs, and even a picnic and enjoy a relaxing afternoon of music presented by the Caetani Centre. Each show begins at 2 p.m., rain or shine, and a selection of refreshments will be available for purchase. Admission is by donation with a recommended $10 donation for adults and $5 for Caetani members and kids).

Memberships will be available for purchase at the event. Parking is not available at the Caetani Centre and patrons are asked to park off site in approved parking zones and walk to the centre.

Series Lineup

• June 24 – Feet First, Classic Rock

• July 20 – Breakdown – The Ultimate Tom Petty Tribute (special Friday evening ticketed event)

• July 29 – Devon Coyote, Roots/Blues

• Aug. 26 – Sister Speak, indie-pop and rock/blues/world music

• Sept. 30 – Cod Gone Wild and the Okanagan Celtic Choir, Celtic/East Coast

