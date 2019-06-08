Caetani Cultural Centre announces new music festival for Vernon

SofSB are among the performers at the first Summer Music Series. (Contributed)

Now entering its sixth year presenting music, the Caetani Cultural Centre is mixing it up this year with a summer music festival.

Taking the place of their annual Summer Music Series, the festival has been announced for Saturday July 20 on the Caetani grounds and natural amphitheater.

This year, the Caetani Centre building will be open to the public for the first time. The Caetani Society has been working hard towards this goal for several years now through its Open House Project.

It has been an nearly 25 year journey, since the house and grounds were originally donated to the City of Vernon in 1994, to bring the over 120-year-old designated heritage house up to code and safety standards for public access. The 6,000 square foot house will be a unique community cultural and heritage centre, and will offer many new possibilities for arts, cultural and heritage programming, catering to artists, writers and creative individuals both locally and globally as originally envisioned by benefactor, Sveva Caetani.

To mark this very special time in the Caetani Centre’s history they recently announced a new music festival that will feature a variety of acts across multiple genres. It will be one of two key fundraising events for the Caetani Centre to allow them to continue their programming and community work and to finally get the doors open to the public.

Festival Line up:

12:00 pm – Doors Open for Festival

1:00 pm – Songwriter’s Showcase

2:15 pm – Smith/Fraser Duo

3:30 pm – The Dharma Dolls

4:45 pm – Cod Gone Wild

6:00 pm – 7:30 pm – Break

6:45 pm – Doors Open for Evening

7:30 pm – Songs of the Southern Bells

9:00 pm – The Beatles Experience

Patrons will have the option to buy tickets for just the afternoon or the evening or they can purchase an entire day pass and hang out and enjoy our food vendors and cash bar. There will also be entertainment and activities for the kids all afternoon. The evening concert is 19+.

Tickets for the festival are available through Ticket Seller (VPAC), www.ticketseller.ca or 250-549-SHOW (7469). Early bird tickets are available until Monday, July 1. Regular pricing will take effect then.

Breakdown of tickets and pricing:

Afternoon Pass ONLY – $25 Advanced, $30 Door (1 pm to 6 pm, Doors 12:00 pm)

Afternoon Child/Student (16 and under) – $10 (1 pm to 6 pm, Doors 12:00 pm)

Evening Pass ONLY (Must be 19+) – $35 Advanced, $40 Door (7:30 pm to 10:30 pm, Doors at 6:45 pm)

All Day Pass Early Bird June 1 – 30 – $50 (1 pm to 10:30 pm, Doors at 12:00 pm)

All Day Pass July 1 – 20 – $60 (1 pm to 10:30 pm, Doors at 12:00 pm)

All ticket prices are subject to tax and fees.

