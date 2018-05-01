Kristine Larsen (Ruth), Barbara Berry (Jessie), Amy Bell (Cora), Liz Saville (Celia), Jennifer Goodsell (Chris) and Bev Steeves (Annie) star in Calendar Girls at Powerhouse Theatre May 2-12. (Kiss the Monkey Photography)

Calendar Girls a story to remember

Calendar Girls runs at Powerhouse Theatre May 2-12

Few Vernonites are privy to the inner workings of the Yorkshire County Women’s Institute.

However, after seeing Tim Firth’s Calendar Girls directed by Tanya Laing Gahr at Powerhouse Theatre, the near-full preview night audience caught a glimpse of the middle-aged women gone wild.

Based on a true story that follows a core group of Women’s Institute members in Knapely, a small town in the Yorkshire Dales, Calendar Girls gets its name from the gals’ effort to raise money for leukemia research.

John (Barry Goodsell) is diagnosed with leukemia while his wife Annie, put to purpose on the Powerhouse stage by Bev Steeves, Chris (Jennifer Goodsell) and the rest of their ragtag crew struggle with the news. He deteriorates rapidly with scenes jumping from season to season in a lead up to his passing.

Life goes on for the Women’s Institute chapter and soon chapter president, the proverbial Eye of Sauron Marie (Sharon Johnston), announces the big item on the docket: next year’s calendar.

Unsatisfied to churn out the usual offering of humdrum Yorkshire bridges, Chris comes up with a plan — one that could see the chapter make a true difference. They’re going to pose for the calendar themselves, nude.

This isn’t your tasteless, hide from your parents’ magazine nudity, but rather an in-depth look at the happenings of a Women’s Institute complete with nude, yet covered, chapter members.

As the chapter says, being naked involves detail — being nude involves whiskey. And it isn’t until the cast arrives at the photo shoot that their dedication becomes apparent.

Goodsell and Steeves joined on stage by Amy Bell as Cora, Barbara Berry as Jessie, Liz Saville as Celia and Kristine Larsen as Ruth, ditch their skivvies in favour of buns and roses. Like the Yorkshire calendar gals themselves, the Powerhouse cast bares it all on stage, literally.

It isn’t crass or crude, but rather tasteful and hilarious. While the nudity is apparent, nothing is actually seen and the actresses’ dedication to their craft is commendable. It takes moxie, and they did it with panache and class.

However, outside of the nudity, hilarity and Laing Gahr’s intricate and abstract scene transitions, Calendar Girls at its core is a story of perseverance.

Annie could have thrown in the towel, the chapter could have bailed on the photo shoot, Chris could have lost herself to fame and the Women’s Institute could have vetoed the whole plan only they didn’t. Instead, they worked together to do something good as a result of something terrible.

And for that their story, and the Powerhouse Theatre telling, will be remembered.

Calendar Girls runs at Powerhouse Theatre May 2-15 and 8-12 at 7:30 p.m., with matinees May 6 and 12 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $28 adult and $22 student and are available through the Ticket Seller, 250-549-7469, www.ticketseller.ca. Following a new partnership with Little Tex Restaurant, ticket holders are eligible for specials on performance nights.

