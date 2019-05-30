Calling all Okanagan filmmakers: have your production screen in front of thousands

Have a peach of an idea for a short film that will be shown to an audience of thousands?

The Reel Peach Festival, which takes place during the Penticton Peach Festival from Aug. 7 to 11, wants your entry.

“For a filmmaker to showcase their work in front of more than 5,000 people is an exciting prospect,” said Reel Peach Festival organizer Andrew Jakubeit. “Seeing a large audience reacting to your creation is an awesome and inspiring feeling. It is a chance to celebrate our region and see people, places and things that make us smile, laugh or instill a sense of pride. You don’t have to be in the film industry to create a short film about something you are passionate about.”

New to the competition, which is entering its fifth season, is the elimination of the two categories of Okanagan Experiences and Okanagan Liquid Libations. Filmmakers can now submit a one- to three-minute short film on any subject and in any genre. Jakubeit reminds those planning on entering to keep the films family-friendly (no nudity, swearing or excessive violence). Bonus points will be awarded to films featuring stories and adventures from the Okanagan, or a concept containing a peach.

In past years, there was no entertainment just prior to the main musical act taking the stage at Penticton Peach Festival. With the big screen available onsite, the Reel Peach Festival provides an opportunity to entertain and engage thousands of people in Okanagan Lake Park.

“Every year we’re amazed by the talented filmmakers showcasing local stories, people and adventures,” said Peach Festival president Don Kendall. “The films expand the entertainment value and diversity of our signature festival in Penticton.”

The Reel Peach Festival is open to professionals and aspiring filmmakers. Prize money for first place is $1,500, second place is $750 and third is $300. A fan choice award will also be presented, with the winner receiving a $250 gift basket.

“There is a very vibrant and active arts community in our region and with today’s technology; it is now easier than ever to create your epic masterpiece. We encourage everyone to share their ideas, join their friends and create a film together,” said Jakubeit.

Entry deadline is Sunday, Aug. 4 at midnight.

For more information visit www.reelpeachfest.com.

