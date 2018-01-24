Canadian comedy tour hits snowy Okanagan

Paul Myrehaug (left), Pete Zedlacher, Dan Quinn and Craig Campbell gear up for this year’s Snowed In Comedy Tour, with stops across the Okanagan. (Photo submitted)

It’s a Canadian success story with the simple premise of making everyone laugh.

In a market still dominated by American acts with American TV credits, The Snowed In Comedy Tour has managed to succeed using the Tragically Hip’s method of touring and gaining fans one performance at a time. This year, their adventures bring them to the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Feb. 2 , Penticton’s Cleland Theatre Feb. 3, Big White Resort Feb. 7, SilverStar Mountain Resort Feb. 8 and the Kelowna Community Theatre Feb. 9 .

“The Tour started 10 years ago with 9 shows and has now grown to 48 cities with 55 performances, including 4 straight nights in Whistler,” said tour spokesperson Christy Causton. “The 2017 tour received numerous standing ovations and was the most successful to date. It has now grown to become one of the largest comedy tours in Canada.”

Four international comedians come together to create one amazing show with each bringing a unique and hilarious take providing something for everyone.

The show features four of the best comedians Canada has to offer: Just for Laughs winner Dan Quinn, the wild man emcee Craig Campbell, the $25,000 great Canadian laugh off winner Paul Myrehaug and five-time Canadian Comedian of the year nominee Pete Zedlacher.

When Quinn started the Snowed In Comedy Tour 10 years ago to go on a snowboarding vacation with some of the funniest comedians in the world, he never realized how big it would become. Now with over $1 million in ticket sales, the tour continues to grow every year.

The entire first half of the schedule is built around what ski-hills he will be able to hit during the day then do comedy shows at night to pay for it.

Quinn has done numerous appearances on TV and radio and has won the Canadian Comedy Competition at Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal. He has done Comedy Now on CTV, The Debaters, Sirius XM radio and won Best of the Fest at the Hubcap Comedy Festival in Moncton. He travels around the world performing in England, the United States, Australia, Switzerland and France.

Campbell is a Canadian who is now based out of the United Kingdom, where he has performed on the hugely successful Michael Mcyntyre Comedy Road show. He is mega star comedian, Frankie Boyle’s opening act, in arenas in the United Kingdom. To Canadian audiences he may be remembered for being the former host of Ed the Sock and numerous Just For Laughs Appearances.

Myrehaug now resides in London, England but was born in Camrose, Alta. and tours around the globe. He won the Great Canadian Laugh off $25,000 prize and has been on Just For Laughs, Sirius XM and the debaters.

Zedlacher is becoming one of the most recognized acts in Canada. He has been nominated five times for Comedian of the year, done the Just For Laughs Gala eight times and won the Sirius-XM Radio Top Comic Competition. Along with his Acting Credits he is now writing for the CBC Johnny Harris show, OF ALL PLACES.

“Together they make up a fantastic evening of comedy, where everyone will walk away with their own personal favorite,” Causton said.

Tickets to the Snowed In Comedy Tour at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre are available for $45 through the Ticket Seller, 250-549-7469, www.ticketseller.ca. For more information, visit www.snowedincomedytour.com.

