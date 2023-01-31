Simu Liu appears on stage at the JUNO Awards on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arthur Mola-Invision-AP

Simu Liu appears on stage at the JUNO Awards on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arthur Mola-Invision-AP

Canadian musicians take spotlight as nominees for the Juno Awards to be announced

Awards show will take place on March 13 at Edmonton’s Rogers Place

Canadian music fans will soon find out if their favourite artists will be competing at this year’s Juno Awards.

Organizers of the annual celebration of homegrown hits are set to announce the nominees at a press event this morning in Toronto.

The awards show will take place on March 13 at Edmonton’s Rogers Place.

Actor Simu Liu returns as host for the second year in a row.

Previously announced performers include Calgary pop singer Tate McRae, Nashville-based Alberta singer Tenille Townes and Punjabi-Canadian viral sensation AP Dhillon.

Also performing on the broadcast is rock act Nickelback, who will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

On Monday, ahead of the nominations ceremony, Junos organizers revealed the rap album or EP of the year contenders. They include Vancouver’s Boslen, Halifax-based Classified, and three Toronto rappers, Jazz Cartier, Nav and Tobi.

—David Friend, The Canadian Press

Pop Music

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Trevor Noah returns as Grammy host with comfort, nervousness
Next story
Young voices sought for Vernon choir

Just Posted

Youth are invited to sing with the youth choir at Peace Lutheran Church. Sessions start Feb. 6, running Mondays 4-5:30 p.m. Visit vernonyouthchoirs.ca for more info. (Contributed)
Young voices sought for Vernon choir

The Lift Caddy is a solution to the problem of having to lift your heavy e-bike up onto a bike rack. (Bowen Assman/Black Press)
WATCH: Vernon businessman has the perfect ‘lift’ for your e-bike

A Williams Lake woman said she was a victim of a phone scam where the caller ID showed the call was from TELUS. (File image)
OPINION: Boomers and the new world

A Vernon nurse has had his registration suspended for six months, along with other disciplinary action, by the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives for professional misconduct. (Pixabay photo)
Look after our nurses, so they can look after us