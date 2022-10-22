Canadian rapper Classified ‘excited’ for upcoming Vernon performance

Celebrated Canadian rapper, songwriter and producer Classified is set to make some noise in front of a Vernon audience.

Classified, aka Luke Boyd, will perform at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Friday, Oct. 28, at 7:30 p.m. He is the fourth performer in the 2022-23 SPOTLIGHT Season’s Special Presentation Series.

As one of the most influential hip-hop artists in Canada with more than 150 million streams globally, the multiple Juno Award winner has a combined 24 nominations and eight wins between the MuchMusic Video Awards, the Juno Awards and the East Coast Music Awards.

Classified performs in Vernon on his cross-Canada Retrospected Tour with special guest Reeny Smith, in celebration of the release of his new acoustic album.

With a stripped down, acoustic take on some of his biggest hits, Classified celebrates more than 20 years in the music business with an original acoustic hip hop album that’s both unique and layered with guest features that span a collective list of musical genres including rap, singer/songwriter, country, R&B, and more.

“I’m so excited to finally bring this new style of show to the stage,” said Boyd. “I’ve been releasing acoustic versions of songs for a while now and performing them on stage is a whole lot different than what my show for the last 20 years has been. This show feels so much more personal and intimate and lets the audience get the stories behind the songs and hear some of the songs you know in a way no one’s ever got to hear before. Can’t wait to get back out there and experience it with you all!”

Tickets are $35 and can be purchased by calling the Performing Arts Centre’s Ticket Seller box office at 250-549-7469.

For preview videos, visit vdpac.ca.

