Canadian rockers Sloan coming to the Okanagan

Tickets for the March 2023 show are on sale now

Juno Award-winning Sloan is set to rock the Creekside Theatre in Lake Country in spring 2023, and tickets are now on sale.

The Toronto-based band, originally from Halifax, Nova Scotia, first got together in the spring of 1991. The lineup of bassist and vocalist Chris Murphy, guitarists/vocalists Jay Ferguson and Patrick Pentland, and drummer/vocalist Andrew Scott, is the same as it was from the start.

Sloan is credited as the main instigator for the Canadian East Coast alternative scene of the early 90s. The band has received nine Juno Award nominations and won for Best Alternative Album in 1997.

Between 1996 and 2016, Sloan was among the top 75 best-selling Canadian artists in Canada and among the top 25 best-selling Canadian bands in the country. The band has a new album due out in October.

Tickets ($45 including fees and charges) for the Mar. 7 are on sale now.

READ MORE: Cook tempts eardrums with Okanagan/Kootenay concerts

READ MORE: High-flying, haywire ‘animals’ take Vernon stage

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Lake CountryLive musicMusic