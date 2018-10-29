Caravan Farm Theatre instills terror

Ghosts, ghouls and fire dancers filled Caravan Farm Theatre for the 15th annual Walk of Terror Oct. 27.

New to the farm this year was the Okanagan-based professional fire entertainers, the Kinshira Fire Troupe.

“To me, that just pushes it over the edge because it’s such a spectacle,” artistic and managing director Shook said of the Kinshira Fire Troupe. “We had such a hard year for fires. If you can distance yourself from that, fire juggling is so beautiful.

Related: Caravan Farm Theatre ups the ante with Walk of Terror

“It’s so great to bring out this group of acclaimed artistic ability. I think they are going to bring something wonderful and spontaneous to the walk.”

Following the walk, Compassion Gorilla lead the dance party in the timber barn complete with food, hot drinks, free marshmallows for children and a costume contest with cash prizes presided over by three expert judges.

“We always get amazing costumes,” Shook said. “People put in so much effort.”

“It’s very much a Mardi Gras experience, carnival experience. It’s an opportunity to go to a fantastical place.”

@VernonNews
parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Gallery

Things aren’t always as they seem Caravan Farm Theatre’s 15th annual Walk of Terror Oct. 27. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)
Operatic screams ring through the air Caravan Farm Theatre’s 15th annual Walk of Terror Oct. 27. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)
Kinshira Fire Troupe performers add heat to Caravan Farm Theatre’s 15th annual Walk of Terror Oct. 27. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

Previous story
Smoky blues, jazz, fill Okanagan venues
Next story
Dynamic Montreal vocal quartet delivers high octane evening in Vernon

Just Posted

Snow covers Okanagan ski hills

Sunday’s snowfall brought a fresh dusting of white stuff to local ski resorts

Vernon Vipers pocket three points

On B.C. Hockey League road trip

BC Conservatives begin leadership race

Interim leader Scott Anderson of Vernon has said he’ll not seek elected leadership of party

Major honour for Okanagan-Shuswap grocer

Askew’s Foods, with stores in Armstrong, Salmon Arm and Sicamous, picks up national recognition

Downtown Vernon Treat Trail set for Halloween

Event runs in Vernon’s downtown core from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday

VIDEO: Halloween movies for scaredy-cats

Can’t handle slasher and zombie films? These spooky flicks are for you.

UPDATE: Canada Post workers more than a dozen B.C. cities go on strike

Job action hits Surrey, Squamish, Maple Ridge and Chilliwack

Guo Pei’s B.C. show takes you into a world wrapped in luxury

Couture Beyond exhibition at the Vancouver Art Gallery runs until Jan. 20, 2019

Transportation Safety Board worried about employee fatigue

Agency says fatigue poses safety risks for freight train, marine and air operations

Spartans roll Heat for double

Three Vernon Panther grads lead UBCO scoring

ICBC warns of high number of crashes on Halloween

In 2017 there were 950 crashes across the province, resulting in 280 injuries

Substance use costs Canadians $38 billion per year

B.C. university researcher leading a program on true cost of alcohol health problems

PHOTOS: Surfing in October in the Okanagan

Surfing in October? In costume? This Lake Country business took the plunge

Construction industry group again tries to halt B.C.’s electoral reform referendum

Independent Contractors and Businesses Association asks to appeal denial of an interim injunction

Most Read