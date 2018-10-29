Caravan Farm Theatre instills terror

Ghosts, ghouls and fire dancers filled Caravan Farm Theatre for the 15th annual Walk of Terror Oct. 27.

New to the farm this year was the Okanagan-based professional fire entertainers, the Kinshira Fire Troupe.

“To me, that just pushes it over the edge because it’s such a spectacle,” artistic and managing director Shook said of the Kinshira Fire Troupe. “We had such a hard year for fires. If you can distance yourself from that, fire juggling is so beautiful.

“It’s so great to bring out this group of acclaimed artistic ability. I think they are going to bring something wonderful and spontaneous to the walk.”

Following the walk, Compassion Gorilla lead the dance party in the timber barn complete with food, hot drinks, free marshmallows for children and a costume contest with cash prizes presided over by three expert judges.

“We always get amazing costumes,” Shook said. “People put in so much effort.”

“It’s very much a Mardi Gras experience, carnival experience. It’s an opportunity to go to a fantastical place.”

