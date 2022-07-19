Caravan’s story of struggle afforded to North Okanagan families

Cast perform Blackhorse at Caravan Farm Theatre, ongoing until Aug. 7. (Zev Tiefenbach photo) Cast perform Blackhorse at Caravan Farm Theatre, ongoing until Aug. 7. (Zev Tiefenbach photo)

It’s the story of a couple struggling to find or keep housing, a struggle to pay the bills and a struggle to stay together – something familiar for many British Columbians.

Blackhorse has returned to the Caravan Farm Theatre near Armstrong, with shows running through to Aug. 7.

“Blackhorse really is an exciting story of the times,” said Estelle Shook, artistic director Caravan Farm Theatre, of the horse opera that opened last week. “It’s about these really urgent issues, but it’s told with a lot of humour and joy and generosity—and in a very classic Caravan, spectacular way and with the horses, which everyone is so thrilled to see again in this setting.”

To help give more people the chance to experience Blackhorse and the Spallumcheen, the company has extended its ‘pay-what-you-can’ offering for the full run of the show.

The story is told with only six actors, four musicians and six black horses who function as the stage machinery.

Ticktets are available for purchase online at tickets.caravanfarmtheatre.com.

An audio land walk is also underway at Caravan.

