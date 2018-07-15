Carr’s Landing artist Chris Malmkvist is hard at work to prepare for the 14th annual Carr’s Landing Art Tour July 28-29 and Aug. 4-5. (Photo submitted)

Carr’s Landing Art Tour showcases local talent

14th annual tour in Lake Country July 28-29 and Aug. 4-5

Preparations are underway for Lake Country’s annual art tour.

Celebrating it’s 14th year, the Carr’s Landing Art Tour will be happening July 28-29, and Aug. 4-5.

“This popular self-guided tour invites visitors to go behind the scenes to observe professional artists’ workspaces and talk directly with the artists,” said artist and spokesperson Chris Malmkvist. “(It’s) a perfect way to start or add to your collection, as all artworks are also for sale.”

Featured artists this year include Dale Harris at 12715 Pixton Road, Laine Lowe at 12959 Pixton Road, Virginia May at 16950 Coral Beach Road, John Waite at 147 Commonage Road, Doug Alcock at 340 Commonage Road, Jennifer Wiens at 16766 Carr’s Landing Road and Malmkvist at 16766 Carr’s Landing Road.

Artist studios will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the tour.

Art tour passports, including a map of all the artists’ studios, are available at local wineries, Lake Country Art Gallery, Winfield IDA, Lake Country Liquor Store and UBR. There are plenty of art tour signs along the way, and passports can be picked up at any of the artists’ studios as you begin the tour.

“If you collect the signatures of the seven participating artists and leave your passport at the last studio you visit, you will be entered to win a box of wines from participating wineries—50th Parallel, Gray Monk, Arrow Leaf, Ex Nihilo, Intrigue, and The Chase,” Malmkvist said.

“Come see wonderful art, drink excellent wine, and spend a lovely day touring beautiful Carr’s Landing.”

Vernon writers launch online workshop for teens, young adults

