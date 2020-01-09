Casting call seeks Okanagan talent for Cabaret

A saucy musical from the ’60s taking the stage in Vernon this spring is looking to fill the diverse roles.
Big Apple Productions is hosting auditions for Cabaret on Jan. 17 from 4-6 p.m. and Jan. 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Valley Vocal Arts Studio.
From the book by Joe Masteroff, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Cabaret is set in 1931 Berlin as the Nazis are rising to power. But the focus is on an American writer and his relationship with a performer at a seedy Kit Kat Klub.
Locally, Neal Facey is directing the show with musical director Melina Schein and choreographer Lucy Hazelwood.
Presented by special arrangement with Tams-Whitmark, the show goes June 11-14 and June 17-20 at Powerhouse Theatre.
“Brash, colourful, and unfortunately, still timely, we are thrilled to be bringing the 1998 revival of Cabaret to Vernon,” Schein said.
The list of roles to fill include: MC, British cabaret singer, German-accented characters, Kit Kat Klub girls and boys and ushers/usherettes.
The leading American writer role, Cliff Bradshaw, has been cast.
Auditioning actors should prepare 32 bars of one song from Cabaret and a short monologue from the approved list (list will be sent upon audition confirmation). Actors auditioning for dance roles should be prepared to learn a short choreographed sequence. Wear comfortable clothing and appropriate footwear (character shoes preferred).
Rehearsals run March 4-June 6 on Wednesday and Thursday evenings (6-9 p.m.) and Sunday daytimes (10 a.m.-3 p.m.) all at Valley Vocal Arts. Tech dates are June 7-10 at Powerhouse Theatre.
To book your audition email producer/music director Melina Schein at melinascheinmusic@gmail.com. No phone calls. Please indicate the part(s) you wish to be considered for.
“Come to the Cabaret, your table’s waiting!” Schein said.
