Cave comes alive with wildfire destruction on Vernon stage

Part nightclub, part enchanted forest, part musical cabaret – come, and be transported into The Cave, a dystopian fable about the folly of our actions as the climate crisis rages around us.
The performance takes place Thursday, Oct. 20 at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre at 7:30 p.m.
A group of animals flee from a vicious forest fire and seek refuge in Bear’s cave. Waiting out the inferno, they reflect on their lives, their lost garden, and their impending doom. These unlikely and singed bedfellows share their stories and take comfort in their newfound community while the fire encroaches.
They comment, through songs, in both English and Cree, on their fate and the fate of the world.
“I was born and raised in the completely natural environment,” said creator Tomson Highway, “specifically in Manitoba where it meets Nunavut and Saskatchewan. It was completely safe, and a blissful experience to live in that ‘garden’. And a true garden it was. Now, a half-century later, it is no longer safe to live up there. The reason? Forest fires. Hundreds of them every summer.
“In Fort McMurray’s fire some 2,000 people lost their homes. How many animals lost theirs? The destruction was, and is, gargantuan. That is to say, the current state of global warming is their eviction from the garden. And it is ours.”
“The Cave is one of those shows that makes you laugh and cry and feel motivated to do better,” said VDPAC artistic director Erin Kennedy. “I had actually booked this show before the summer of 2021, but I think because our community has been directly impacted by fires it will resonate with local audiences on a deeper level.”
For tickets call 250-549-SHOW (7469) or visit ticketseller.ca.
