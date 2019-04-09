Honda Celebration of Light announces country’s competing at the 2019 festival. (Honda Celebration of Light/Twitter)

Celebration of Light fireworks to feature two new countries

India and Croatia will compete for the first time, alongside Canada

This year’s Celebration of Light will have two new countries lighting up the sky for its 29th fireworks competition.

Organizers announced Tuesday India and Croatia will compete alongside Canada during the three-day event at Vancouver’s English Bay.

The fireworks will begin each night at 10 p.m., rain or shine. India will begin the competition on July 27, followed by Canada on July 31 and Croatia on August 3.

The annual competition draws 400,000 spectators each night. Second Beach will host a free, family-friendly site with live music, food trucks and a site-wide liquor licence.

READ MORE: New music festival to launch this summer in Squamish

“Public safety and the well-being of spectators and West End residents is our top priority,” says Stuart Mackinnon, chair of the Vancouver Park Board.

“As in past years, park board and city staff will clean up our beaches, parks and seawalls the morning after each firework show. We ask all visitors to our parks and beaches to use litter and recycling bins or to take their garbage home.”

The winning team will be announced August 6.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
“Weirdo indie band,” Sleepy Gonzales comes to Kelowna
Next story
Kelowna author releases first book

Just Posted

Restoration work on Coldstream pier to begin

Officials hope to have Kal Lake Rotary Pier, damaged in 2017 by floods, ready for summer

RCMP helicopter helps track down suspected stolen vehicle in Vernon

Front line officers and the RCMP Air Services unit immediately converged on the area

Work closes sections of BX Falls trail

Periodic closures from both Star and Tillicum Road entrances required for work upgrades

Vernon Chamber applauds OD prevention site pause

Interior Health thanked for seeking input from stakeholders and community

Residents and cat escape home fire near Falkland

BREAKING NEWS: House fire off Highway 97

PHOTOS: Dog ‘O’ Pogo Agility

Dogs of all shapes and sizes were put to the test at Paws U Luv Dog Training on Saturday, April 6.

Adrenaline Adventure Park back on the table for South Okanagan

Penticton Indian Band council has revived conversation regarding a super park

Smuggler’s Inn owner charged with helping people illegally enter Canada

Robert Joseph Boule is facing 21 charges

B.C. prepared if Alberta shuts off fuel supplies, David Eby says

If B.C. continues pipeline battle, ‘we’ll finish it,’ Alberta’s Jason Kenney vows

B.C. epilepsy patient ends sit-in, awaits answers

Tavia Marlatt and her mother, Renee, met with Fraser Health officials on Friday, April 5.

B.C. to fight ticket scalpers with new regulations and no more bots

Public consultation on the issue last year received 6,500 responses

Celebration of Light fireworks to feature two new countries

India and Croatia will compete for the first time, alongside Canada

7-Eleven to demolish burned Shuswap store

Company official says convenience store will relocate to another location in Salmon Arm

Wilson-Raybould urges restraint after supportive graffiti at constituency office

Man arrested after ‘Let Jody speak’ and ‘Trudeau for treason’ sprayed on Vancouver office windows

Most Read