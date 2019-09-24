Derina Harvey Band will play at the Vernon District and Performing Arts Centre on Friday & Saturday, October 4 and 5. (Submitted photo)

Celtic rock group to enter Spotlight in Vernon

Derina Harvey Band kicks off the Spotlight OnSTAGE concert series with shows Oct. 4 and 5

Vernon’s Spotlight OnSTAGE Series is set to kick off with two shows by Derina Harvey Band at Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre.

The shows take place Friday and Saturday, Oct. 4-5, starting 7:30 p.m. As the name of the series suggests, audience members will be seated on stage cabaret style for a more up-close and intimate experience.

The Celtic rock group walked away from the 2018 Edmonton Music Awards as winners of the People’s Choice Award. The group offers fresh renditions of traditional folk songs, and a growing body of original music. There’s a rocky, rhythmic undertow to the band’s sound, layered with guitars, fiddle and front-woman Derina Harvey’s powerful voice.

“DHB has been likened to a rockier version of Canada’s Great Big Sea, if fronted by Adele, and has earned a reputation as a high-energy live show,” says Janelle Escott, community engagement director of the performing arts centre.

The band has two full length albums: a self-titled debut in 2013 that garnered national radio airplay, and 2016’s Rove and Go, which has become even more widespread, having been picked up by more than 30 stations across Canada and tracking at number 65 on CKUA’s top-played albums for 2016.

A third album is in the works, with The Fallen Man’s Daughter (their latest single released in October 2018) a preview to a the full-length album of primarily original material expected to be released in the coming months.

Tickets for the 19+ event are $30 and can be purchased by calling the box office at 250-549-7469 or online at www.ticketseller.ca.

