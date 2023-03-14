Avril Lavigne confronts a topless protester as she presents during the Junos Monday, March 13, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Timothy Matwey

Avril Lavigne confronts a topless protester as she presents during the Junos Monday, March 13, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Timothy Matwey

Charges against topless protester during Juno Awards pending, Edmonton police say

Woman leapt on stage before being confronted by presenter Avril Lavigne

Police in Edmonton say charges are pending after a topless protester interrupted the Juno Awards.

Pop-punk star Avril Lavigne was caught off-guard Monday night when the woman leapt on the stage.

The woman was wearing pasties with paint on her that read “land back” and “save the green belt,” which was a reference to Ontario’s decision last fall to open a protected area of land for housing.

Lavigne proceeded to swear at the protester, demanding she get off the stage.

The woman was quickly escorted off the stage.

Edmonton police say charges against a 37-year-old woman are pending, but would not comment on the nature of the charges.

RELATED: Topless protestor crashes Junos, as Weeknd wins 5th award with album of the year

Law and justicePop Music

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Musician turns tarot cards at Vernon psychic fair

Just Posted

North Okanagan RCMP seized 51 guns, the result of a two-month long investigation. (North Okanagan RCMP)
Okanagan RCMP make ‘by far the largest and most significant drug and gun seizure’

Marv Machura, a tarot card reader, psychic and author, will be at the upcoming MysticAfair Saturday in Vernon. (Contributed)
Musician turns tarot cards at Vernon psychic fair

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP investigate after a body was found in a vehicle at a 20th Street home Monday, March 13. (Bowen Asman - Morning Star)
Vernon RCMP remain on scene after body found in car

Falkland native Eliana Stein won a bronze medal at the 2023 Canada Winter Games in archery. (Canada Games Photo)
Falkland archer lands bronze bullseye at Winter Games

Pop-up banner image