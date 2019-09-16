Charlotte Diamond to bring classic children’s music to Vernon

Charlotte Diamond will perform at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre on Sunday, Oct. 6 a 3 p.m. for the first show in the 2019/20 SPOTLIGHT First Stages Series. (Photo submitted)

The queen of Canadian children’s music is entering the spotlight in Vernon.

Charlotte Diamond will be performing at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre on Sunday, Oct. 6 at 3 p.m. for the first show in this year’s SPOTLIGHT First Stages Series.

Those born in the ‘80s and ‘90s will likely need no introduction to Diamond’s English and French singalongs – and if they haven’t introduced their children to classic hits like Four Hugs a Day and I am a Pizza, the concert presents the perfect opportunity.

Now 74 years old but still performing like it’s the 20th Century, Diamond continues to spread positive messages to children with songs like Leave the World a Little Better.

Charlotte might not be the only Diamond on stage. Her son, Matt Diamond, has often accompanied her since launching a career of his own in family music. In fall 2015 the mother-daughter duo released Diamonds by the Sea.

Charlotte has 14 recordings, a pile of awards (including five Parents’ Choice Awards and three American Library Association Awards), two two nationally televised videos and two books.

Her storied career saw her nominated for the Juno Award for best children’s album three straight years in the ‘80s, with 10 Carrot Diamond winning in 1986.

A regular presenter of keynote speeches and workshops at Conferences for the Education of Young Children, Charlotte links singing and music with the development of literacy and self-expression.

While some of the musical themes may be about literacy, the concert is no library setting: the art centre’s First Stages series is dubbed the No Shushing Season, and parents are encouraged to let their little ones dance, sing and chat along with the performers.

Tickets are $14 and can be purchased through the Ticket Seller Box Office at 549-SHOW (7469) or www.ticketseller.ca.

