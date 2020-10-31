Check out these spooktacular Vernon Halloween displays

There might not be any treat trails or parties and hardly any fireworks this Halloween, but there’s still lots to see and do around town.
Several area homes have staged some extra spooky lawn displays for trick-or-treaters young and old to check out.
Vernon
2505 39th Ave.
3000 block of 40th Street
2000 block of Highway 97 (Hospital Hill)
1200 block of 30th Avenue
BX
Haynes Road
Coldstream
Anjou Drive
Do you have a spooktacular display? Send your address to newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com or comment below.
@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.