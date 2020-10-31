Some Vernon homes are sticking with traditions and setting up decorations for a spooktacular Halloween, despite all the horror of 2020. (Contributed)

Check out these spooktacular Vernon Halloween displays

Send us your address if you have a fright-worthy set up

There might not be any treat trails or parties and hardly any fireworks this Halloween, but there’s still lots to see and do around town.

Several area homes have staged some extra spooky lawn displays for trick-or-treaters young and old to check out.

Vernon

2505 39th Ave.

3000 block of 40th Street

2000 block of Highway 97 (Hospital Hill)

1200 block of 30th Avenue

BX

Haynes Road

Coldstream

Anjou Drive

Do you have a spooktacular display? Send your address to newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com or comment below.

READ MORE: Halloween fireworks curbed in all but two North Okanagan communities

READ MORE: POLL: What will trick or treating look like in Vernon

Some Vernon homes are sticking with traditions and setting up decorations for a spooktacular Halloween, despite all the horror of 2020. (Contributed)
Most Read