Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong are bringing their new show O Cannibus to the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton on Oct. 9. (CheechandChong/Instagram)

Cheech and Chong bring O Cannabis Tour to South Okanagan

Comedic duo will be performing at the South Okanagan Events Centre

The iconic comedy duo Cheech & Chong are bringing the O Cannabis Tour, an all new show featuring 50 years of beloved stories, skits and songs to the South Okanagan Events Centre.

Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong have been entertaining fans for more than four decades with their satirical, counter-cultural comedy routines and are ready to celebrate recent updates to Canadian legislation with their new tour which will hit 14 markets across the country this fall, including Penticton on Oct. 9.

READ MORE: Tommy Chong says Canada took wrong approach to pot legalization

With nine albums released from 1972 through 1985, Cheech and Chong were nominated for four Grammy Awards, winning the Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album with their third album, Los Cochinos, released in 1973. Big Bambu, their second album, was the biggest selling comedy record of all time in 1972 and remained so for many years. Their stunningly successful comedy streak transitioned to film in 1978 with their first movie, Up In Smoke, the highest grossing comedy of 1978, topping $100 million at the box office. Cheech and Chong co-wrote and starred in a total of eight feature films together, all directed by Chong.

READ MORE: Tommy Chong says cannabis legalization makes him proud to be a Canadian

Cheech Marin is a paradox in the world of entertainment. Cheech is an actor, director, writer, musician, art collector and humanitarian, a man who has enough talent, humour and intelligence to do just about anything. He is truly a multi-generational star, having starred in films like Born In East L.A. and Tin Cup, and on televisions shows like Nash Bridges and Jane The Virgin.

Tommy Chong began his entertainment career as a musician in a Canadian-based rhythm and blues band. Eventually, he landed a gig with the Vancouvers and co-wrote the band’s 1960s hit, Does Your Mama Know About Me. Chong then turned towards the life of an actor and appeared in several films including National Lampoon’s Senior Trip. Chong has also starred, most notably, on That 70’s Show, and guest starred on Dharma & Greg and The George Lopez Show.

Tickets go on sale April 26 at 10 a.m. at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC, by phone at 1-877-763-2849 or online at www.ValleyFirstTix.com or livenation.com. Ticket prices are $55, $69.50, $85 and $125 (including GST, plus service charges).

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ageless in leather and chains, Judas Priest brings Firepower to Kelowna

Just Posted

Okanagan water grants used to respond to climate change

OBWB has approved funding to 17 projects that will help conserve and protect water in the valley.

Prince George sweeps Vernon Vipers in BCHL final

Spruce Kings beat Vernon Vipers 3-1 in the Okanagan Wednesday for 13th straight playoff win

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: The rain clouds will move on

Environment Canada is forecasting a mixed bag of conditions

WATCH: Vernon creator transforms into Megatron

Darren McNiven lives in car and creates Transformer replicas and other art in former storage bin

Coldstream entrepreneur to face Dragons

Back to Earth scheduled for Dragon’s Den

Alleged Penticton gunman seen ‘angrily yelling’ before opening fire, witness says

One witness said she heard three bangs, the other said the alleged shooter walked right by him

BC Ferries to pilot selling beer and wine on select sailings

Drinks from select B.C. breweries and VQA wineries will be available on the Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen route

Thieves bust down door to steal alcohol, a Samurai sword, and a violin

People, apparently, will steal the oddest combinations of things. Princeton RCMP are… Continue reading

Elizabeth May’s B.C. wedding will be a ‘low carbon affair’ on Earth Day

Green party leader’s wedding party to depart in a cavalcade of electric cars

Cheech and Chong bring O Cannabis Tour to South Okanagan

Comedic duo will be performing at the South Okanagan Events Centre

4 victims killed in Penticton shooting spree remembered at vigil

John Brittain, 68, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

Council aims to ease plans for housing homeless in Shuswap

Forty units for homeless in Salmon Arm considered by BC Housing plus 70 units of affordable rentals

B.C. awaits Kenney’s ‘turn off taps,’ threat; Quebec rejects Alberta pipelines

B.C. Premier John Horgan said he spoke with Kenney Wednesday and the tone was cordial

South Okanagan city approves four cannabis store locations

City council also chose to defer four applications, with five more still in the process of applying

Most Read