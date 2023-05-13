Cheers to the beers: Kelowna Beer Fest returns to town

Shoreline Brewing was one of 30 breweries on hand at Kelowna Beer Fest on Saturday, May 13. (Jen Zielinski/Capital News)

The hot weather came to the Okanagan at the perfect time as Kelowna Beer Fest returned to town on Saturday, May 13.

30 breweries and three cideries from all around the Okanagan had beverages for everyone attending the event to check out. There were also six food trucks and a water station so people could stay hydrated and enjoy some local food, as well as drinks.

Additionally, there were games for people to play and live music from DJ Invizible & Meems.

Thick as Thieves Entertainment is the group behind the event, and is also responsible for other local events including Denim on the Diamond, AltiTunes and Island Time.

The event sold out quickly and a portion of every ticket went towards the Central Okanagan Brewers Association (COBrA), a new local initiative created to unify the brewery community.

