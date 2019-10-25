Children championed by Vernon talent show

NONA Child Development Centre fundraiser taking auditions

The North Okanagan’s top talents are being called to raise funds for children with special needs locally.

The NONA Child Development Centre is introducing a new annual fundraiser, The NONA Talent Show.

While the event isn’t until March 13, 2020 at the Vernon Performing Arts Centre, the deadline is here for local talent to step up.

Spaces are limited and auditions are open until Oct. 31. Audition tapes or website links can be sent to gina.watson@woodentulip.ca and note that performers are required to perform the same act as was performed in the audition tape. Finalists will be contacted at the end of November. For more details, visit www.nona-cdc.com/talentshow/.

“This is going to be a great event! I know there are so many talented people in our community, and I can’t wait to see them perform and raise funds for children with special needs,” said Helen Armstrong, executive director NONA Child Development Centre.

The NONA Talent Show Committee is looking for talented musicians, dancers, comedians, magicians, actors and other talents of all ages.

To make this event a success each performer, solo, duets or groups, will have five minutes on stage and performers are asked to commit to fundraising a minimum of $250.

There will also be a rehearsal opportunity on March 12, 2020.

All funds raised at the event will stay in our community and go directly to the NONA Child Development Centre to help children with special needs in the North Okanagan

by purchasing new equipment and expanding NONA’s services to the unfinished third floor of the Foord Clubhouse.

Tickets will be sold on Ticket Seller.

If you would like to become involved as a sponsor, provide a donation for the silent auction or support one of the performers, contact Gina Watson, Event Coordinator at

gina.watson@woodentulip.ca.

