Children’s nature book rooted in Vernon

Vernon author Sarah Elliman and renowned Okanagan Valley artist Vaz Art have teamed up to produce a unique children’s book with an important lesson about the power of connections in the forest and in our lives.

A Tree Just Like Me is a whimsical blend of fact and fable that takes readers on a journey with young River to meet a new friend. Venturing into the forest near her new home, River learns about the forest community of plants, fungi and trees. By connecting with nature, River shows us how to overcome loneliness.

Vividly illustrated by Raffaella Vaz, of Vaz Art Gallery, the colourful settings and forest scenery match the story beautifully. Best suited for children aged six to nine, this piece of local art can be enjoyed by readers of all ages.

A Tree Just Like Me will be available for the first time Sept. 15 at the Vernon Farmer’s Market where you can meet the author and artist from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This Vernon-produced children’s book is inspired by the research of Suzanne Simard, known for her work on how trees interact and communicate using below-ground fungal networks.

“It’s important to feel connected to a living world,” said Elliman. “Knowing that we are a part of something bigger than ourselves gives our lives meaning and that’s what being in nature does for me.”

A Tree Just Like Me promises to inspire children and adults alike and is a perfect choice for back-to-school reading this fall.

Elliman will also be travelling B.C. to make new friends at these upcoming book tour dates:

• Friday, Sept. 16 – Coles Book Store, Vernon 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

• Saturday, Sept. 17 – Kelowna Farmer’s Market 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

• Wednesday, Sept. 21 – Nelson Farmer’s Market 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

• Sept. 21 – Nelson Public Library afterschool reading 3:30 p.m.

• Sept. 23 – Vernon Arts & Culture Festival 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

• Sept. 24 – Revelstoke Farmer’s Market 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

• Sept. 24 – Revelstoke Fable Book Parlour reading 1:45 p.m.

• Oct. 1 – Vernon Little Plum Children’s Boutique reading 11 a.m.

• Oct. 8 – Forest Story Adventure, Vernon

For more information about A Tree Just Like Me visit atreejustlikeme.com.

This is Elliman’s second book, following How Nick Discovered Christmas Kindness.

“Its success enabled me to really invest in this second one and hire the talent of Vaz Art.”

READ MORE: Vernon woman’s new children’s book teaches the gift of Christmas kindness

READ MORE: Garage sale gives back to Vernon nature centre

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BooksEnvironmentVernon