Choir in tune with new lead for Vernon holiday concert

AURA Chamber Choir performs Dec. 3 and 4

A new director is leading the charge as AURA Chamber Choir brings its holiday sounds to stage.

Dr. Terry Pitt-Brooke is the new artistic director, charged with renewing AURA’s mission as a first-rate amateur concert ensemble and developing innovative, exciting and entertaining repertoire. He has brought deep vocal and musical insights to bear, with exciting results.

Pitt-Brooke’s academic résumé is impressive, according to the chamber. After undergraduate studies in Composition at the University of Toronto, he studied Conducting under Jon Washburn in Vancouver and took a Master’s Degree at University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he studied under legendary choral conductor Robert Fountain. He comes to AURA having completed a DMA in Choral Conducting (with a minor in Orchestral Conducting) at the University of Arizona.

“Since returning to the Okanagan, Dr. Pitt-Brooke has become an integral part of the music fabric of the area, being involved with the Vernon Proms, conducting two choirs, and working with Opera Kelowna,” said chamber member Johanna de Bruijn. “His past experience as conductor and educator with school, church, community and professional choirs, and as a singer in the Vancouver Chamber Choir, has made him uniquely qualified to take on his new role as Artistic Director of Vernon’s AURA Chamber Choir.”

Under his direction, the choir presents Noëls Anciens et Nouveaux Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. at All Saints Anglican Church.

The show includes music by Poulenc, Franck and Berlioz, and Charpentier’s beautiful Messe de Minuit pour Noël for choir and orchestra.

“The audience will also join us for some carols that you may be surprised to learn have French origins,” said de Bruijn.

Tickets are $20 from choir members, at Wentworth Music, or at the door. Admission is free for students.

