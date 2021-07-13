Cty and Colour singer Dallas Green brings a solo tour to Vernon Nov. 18. (City and Colour photo)

Cty and Colour singer Dallas Green brings a solo tour to Vernon Nov. 18. (City and Colour photo)

City and Colour solo tour comes to Vernon

Tickets for singer Dallas Green’s show on sale Friday, July 16

Live music is making a comeback with since the pandemic brought it to a halt.

City and Colour, acclaimed singer, songwriter and performer Dallas Green, is kicking off the November portion of his tour with stops in B.C., including Vernon.

Green will perform intimate, solo live concerts featuring songs from his vast award-winning catalogue at the Vernon Performing Arts Centre Nov. 18.

Ticket sales commence at 10 a.m. Friday, July 16 at cityandcolour.com following last week’s sold-out sales for shows in Toronto and Montreal.

This is Green’s first solo tour returning to stages across Canada since November 2019 since the pandemic profoundly affected people worldwide and brought live entertainment as we knew it to a halt.

City and Colour has partnered with PLUS1 to collect $1 from every ticket sold, to be donated to Indspire. To date, Green has donated over $80,000, to Indspire’s Building Brighter Futures Scholarship program through the City and Colour Indigenous Student Bursary and the Alexisonfire Indigenous Music Bursary, which were established in 2019 with the goal of supporting students as they complete their education and achieve academic success.

The Vernon stop is one of only three in B.C., among other V-cities: Vancouver and Victoria.

READ MORE: Curtain closes on COVID-19, opening Vernon stage for live events

READ MORE: Live music returns to Lake Country

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ConcertsLive music

Previous story
Traveling through time with Revelstoke film photographer Maxim Vidricaire

Just Posted

Cty and Colour singer Dallas Green brings a solo tour to Vernon Nov. 18. (City and Colour photo)
City and Colour solo tour comes to Vernon

A helicopter pilot prepares to drop water on a wildfire burning in Lytton, B.C., on Thursday, July 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
23 smoky skies bulletins issued across B.C. Interior; CDC offers tips for wildfire smoke

A helicopter buckets water from Swan Lake Monday afternoon as it attacks a fire in the hills above BX. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Spallumcheen wildfire contained around 1 hectare

Two Okanagan Restoration Service employees snuffed a small blaze burning along Highway 97A in Spallumcheen Monday, July 12, 2021. (Okanagan Restoration Services Ltd. - Facebook)
Good Samaritans douse small highway grass fire in Spallumcheen