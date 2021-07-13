City and Colour solo tour comes to Vernon

Live music is making a comeback with since the pandemic brought it to a halt.

City and Colour, acclaimed singer, songwriter and performer Dallas Green, is kicking off the November portion of his tour with stops in B.C., including Vernon.

Green will perform intimate, solo live concerts featuring songs from his vast award-winning catalogue at the Vernon Performing Arts Centre Nov. 18.

Ticket sales commence at 10 a.m. Friday, July 16 at cityandcolour.com following last week’s sold-out sales for shows in Toronto and Montreal.

This is Green’s first solo tour returning to stages across Canada since November 2019 since the pandemic profoundly affected people worldwide and brought live entertainment as we knew it to a halt.

City and Colour has partnered with PLUS1 to collect $1 from every ticket sold, to be donated to Indspire. To date, Green has donated over $80,000, to Indspire’s Building Brighter Futures Scholarship program through the City and Colour Indigenous Student Bursary and the Alexisonfire Indigenous Music Bursary, which were established in 2019 with the goal of supporting students as they complete their education and achieve academic success.

The Vernon stop is one of only three in B.C., among other V-cities: Vancouver and Victoria.

