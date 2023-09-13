City supports Vernon senior centre’s 50th bash

Halina Centre invites residents to come out for an afternoon of fun on Sunday, Sept. 17

The Kalamalka Caring Klowns, who have been embedded in the Vernon community since 1999, have been about town spreading news of the Halina Centre’s 50th Birthday Bash, taking place on Sunday, Sept. 17. (Contributed)

The most animated portion of Vernon council occurred over the city potentially waiving the fee for the Halina Centre’s rental of the Centennial Rink, for their 50th birthday celebration.

The fee, $274.58, is just a portion of the regular $400 cost of the rink rental.

Two councillors, Kelly Fehr and Brian Guy, opposed the fee waiver.

“The financials that the Halina Centre provided showed that there isn’t a financial need by the society for the taxpayer to subsidize 200 something dollars,” said Fehr. “They have the financial need to do it. It is not debatable. This is the opposite of good financial governance.”

However, councillors Akbal Mund, Kari Gares and Brian Quiring vehemently disagreed with Guy and Fehr.

“We are in the process of coming up with some kind of program to make these decisions (with regards to fee waivers), but it is not there yet,” said Quiring. “It’s their 50th fricking birthday people, come on. I think it’s a good gesture from council.”

“The Halina Centre does provide a service to the entire community that needs to be recognized,” said Coun. Gares. “More importantly, we are talking about our senior population, which represents close to 26 per cent of Vernon’s population as a whole. It’s $274.58 and they aren’t even asking for the full cost of the rental charge.”

Coun. Mund stated that if council didn’t pass the fee waiver, he would pay it out of pocket.

“There is an advantage here as when they use the rink they will probably leave it cleaner than it already is and therefore the community is going to gain from that. It’s the right thing to do and it’s a no brainer. We’ve wasted a lot of time on this already.”

The motion to waive the fee was carried, with Fehr opposed.

The 50th celebration takes place Sunday, Sept. 17 from 1 to 4:30 p.m. with clowns, jugglers, free cake, popcorn and beverages.

All activities organized by Halina will be available for anyone who wants try, including table tennis, pool, darts, floor curling, bingo, bridge, crafts, Tai Chi, quilting, Mahjong, carpet bowling, Canasta and stitching.

There will also be live performances by Halina’s Accordion Club, Ukulele Players, Star Square Dancers, Kalamalka Chorus, Old Time Riddlers and Rhythm Rounds Dancers.

Official dignitary (including a couple of lifetime members) procession and 50th birthday proclamation at 1:30 p.m.

