Lina Anil, Jessica Meyer and Lily Reimann singing along to songs performed by Legendary Lake Monsters at Civic Sounds on Thursday. The event, which takes place every Thursday in July and August, is raising money to send eight children on summer camp. (Tobias Frederiksen/Morning Star)

Civic Sounds draw a crowd

Downtown Vernon event every Thursday night in July and August raising money to send kids to camp

Civic Sounds is a free, outdoor concert taking place Thursday nights from 6-8 pm July 5-Aug. 23 at Civic Plaza in Downtown Vernon. Food vendors on site.

“This year, our goal is to send eight children to summer camp,” the Downtown Vernon Association states. “Please bring cash for donation.”

NEW for 2018, concert times are now 6-8 p.m. (previously 7-9 p.m.).

The Legendary Lake Monsters recently drew an impressive crowd to their show on Thursday.

The following is the schedule for upcoming shows:

July 19th – Mace

July 26th – Dirt Road Kings (Special OK Military Tattoo Pre-Show at 5:30 p.m.)

August 2nd – The Shawn Lightfoot Band

August 9th – The Keys

August 16th – The Young’uns

August 23rd – 6 Shades of Gray

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

A young Legendary Lake Monsters fan couldn’t stand the heat and jumped into the water in the fountain during Civic Sounds Thursday evening. (Tobias Frederiksen/Morning Star)

Legendary Lake Monsters performed at Civic Sounds Thursday evening, raising money to send eight children to summer camp. (Tobias Frederiksen/Morning Star)

Previous story
Breaking into song at the library

Just Posted

Fire sparked in Spallumcheen

Small wildfire north of Vernon is now extinguished

Suspect repeatedly steals from family farm

Honour system fridge dishonoured and now RCMP are on the hunt for suspect

Conservatives urge constructive solutions in wake of Greyhound pullout

Scott Anderson blasts NDP and Liberals for not doing enough to address bus cuts

Update: Kamloops wildfire now mapped at 500 hectares

Firefighters worked overnight on what was a fast-growing wildfire east of Kamloops.

Okanagan Croatians brace for World Cup soccer drama

Croatia-France Cup final cause for celebration of Croatian heritage, pride

Civic Sounds draw a crowd

Downtown Vernon event every Thursday night in July and August raising money to send kids to camp

B.C. woman, 96, aims for Guinness World Record for whitewater rafting

Hazel Amos known to friends and family as a daredevil whitewater warrior when on the Thompson River

Wineology: Let’s talk organic wine

Check out Okanagan sommelier Shanyn Ward’s bi-weekly column

RCMP investigate shooting at Kelowna motel

A woman was sent to the hospital with a gunshot wound

How to qualify Canada for the World Cup: Start early, have fun and share info

Canadian men, currently ranked 79th in the world, have qualified just once for the World Cup

Small fire sparked in West Kelowna hills

A human caused blaze reported up Bear Main Forest Service Road

Lulay named starting quarterback for Lions

The 34-year-old Lulay has dressed as a backup for the past two games

B.C. real estate market tips to balance amid new mortgage rules: association

Association says 7,884 units were sold within MLS across the province in June

PHOTO: Porcupine taking a stroll in the Yukon turns heads

The prickly animal captured walking on hind legs near Million Dollar Falls in the Yukon

Most Read