Civic Sounds draw a crowd

Civic Sounds is a free, outdoor concert taking place Thursday nights from 6-8 pm July 5-Aug. 23 at Civic Plaza in Downtown Vernon. Food vendors on site.
“This year, our goal is to send eight children to summer camp,” the Downtown Vernon Association states. “Please bring cash for donation.”
NEW for 2018, concert times are now 6-8 p.m. (previously 7-9 p.m.).
The Legendary Lake Monsters recently drew an impressive crowd to their show on Thursday.
The following is the schedule for upcoming shows:
July 19th – Mace
July 26th – Dirt Road Kings (Special OK Military Tattoo Pre-Show at 5:30 p.m.)
August 2nd – The Shawn Lightfoot Band
August 9th – The Keys
August 16th – The Young’uns
August 23rd – 6 Shades of Gray
