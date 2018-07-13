Civic Sounds draw a crowd

Downtown Vernon event every Thursday night in July and August raising money to send kids to camp

Lina Anil, Jessica Meyer and Lily Reimann singing along to songs performed by Legendary Lake Monsters at Civic Sounds on Thursday. The event, which takes place every Thursday in July and August, is raising money to send eight children on summer camp. (Tobias Frederiksen/Morning Star)

Civic Sounds is a free, outdoor concert taking place Thursday nights from 6-8 pm July 5-Aug. 23 at Civic Plaza in Downtown Vernon. Food vendors on site.

“This year, our goal is to send eight children to summer camp,” the Downtown Vernon Association states. “Please bring cash for donation.”

NEW for 2018, concert times are now 6-8 p.m. (previously 7-9 p.m.).

The Legendary Lake Monsters recently drew an impressive crowd to their show on Thursday.

The following is the schedule for upcoming shows:

July 19th – Mace

July 26th – Dirt Road Kings (Special OK Military Tattoo Pre-Show at 5:30 p.m.)

August 2nd – The Shawn Lightfoot Band

August 9th – The Keys

August 16th – The Young’uns

August 23rd – 6 Shades of Gray

A young Legendary Lake Monsters fan couldn’t stand the heat and jumped into the water in the fountain during Civic Sounds Thursday evening. (Tobias Frederiksen/Morning Star)