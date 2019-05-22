Civic Sounds line-up unveiled

Many of the region’s biggest bands will be playing on the steps of City Hall this summer for the Civic Sounds concert series.

The series held every Thursday evening throughout July and August. Event organizer, the Downtown Vernon Association (DVA) unveiled the entertainment schedule on their Facebook page late last week.

The schedule of entertainment includes performances from the diverse Shawn Lightfoot Band, the 10-piece party band, Legendary Lake Monsters, country band, Dirt Road Kings and more.

“We brought back many crowd favourites while mixing in a couple of new ones like reggae roots group, Chipko Jones,” said DVA Events & Marketing Coordinator, Dudley Coulter. “It’s a great way to spend a weekday evening, by enjoying some live music followed by dinner or some drinks at a downtown restaurant.”

Coulter also noted that the DVA, together with the sponsors of the event, will be fundraising with a goal of donating $5,000 to the Salvation Army Food Bank.

Civic Sounds are made possible by its generous sponsors: 107.5 Beach Radio, City of Vernon, Bannister Honda, ValleyFirst Credit Union and by all members of the DVA.

For a concert schedule, go here: https://downtownvernon.com/things-to-do/civic-sounds.

