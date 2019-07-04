The band 6 shades of grey was scheduled to perform tonight. (File photo)

Civic Sounds rained out

The first concert of the summer cancelled due to rain in the forecast

The organizer of Civic Sounds has decided to cancel the first concert of the summer due to inclement weather.

The band 6 Shades of Grey was scheduled to perform tonight. Coulter said that there is a possibility the cancelled concert will be rescheduled for the end of the summer.

“It’s never an easy decision to cancel any of our events, but safety and quality standards have to be considered,” said Downtown Vernon Association Events & Marketing Coordinator Dudley Coulter. “Significantly less people will attend an event in the rain.”

The next concert is scheduled for Thursday, July 11 featuring the Feet First Band.

“We will explore the possibility of adding a bonus concert at the end of August.”

For the 2019 concert schedule, visit https://downtownvernon.com/things-to-do/civic-sounds.

Related: Civic Sounds line-up unveiled

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Old dogs, hilarious tricks in Caravan Farm Theatre’s latest, The Coyotes

Just Posted

Civic Sounds rained out

The first concert of the summer cancelled due to rain in the forecast

College places additional conditions on Vernon physiotherapist accused of sexual assault

Stephen Witvoet’s matters are currently before the courts

One year anniversary of missing Lumby man approaches

Ryan Duncan was last seen in the Lumby area on July 17, 2018

Coldstream owner reunited with stolen property

Kids’ stuff and family photos found abandoned in Lake Country returned after RCMP issue plea

Vernon Panthers foursome named to Team B.C.

Quartet will try to help province win Football Canada Cup U18 championship for first time

Abducted B.C. toddler found in Europe three years later

Lauren Etchells left Canada with her young daughter against a court order in 2016

Lower Mainland city calls for a B.C. police force

Resolution off to UBCM convention in September

Homes for B.C. farmers’ relatives get break from NDP government

Mobile homes on Agricultural Land Reserve ‘grandfathered’ for a year

B.C. woman’s pride flag cut up, left on doorstep

Lia Bishop says vandalism illustrates the need for displays of pride and inclusivity

BC Wildfire Services help mop up Washington State fire

Two air tankers and bird dog plane from the Penticton base help with Washington State wildfire

More meter beaters on the loose in Kelowna

It’s estimated 85 parking meters were broken over Canada Day weekend

Alberta gas station owner killed in car wash

Official says it looks like the Calgary man was accidentally run over by a vehicle in the car wash

Possibly worst Okanagan cherry season in 20 years

Cherry season in the Okanagan takes a hit, farmers try to stay positive

B.C. woman files human rights complaint alleging racial discrimination by former boss

Christine Lado, who is black, claims her supervisor gave South Asian employees preferential treatment

Most Read