Classic road trip film explores American patriotism

Bryan Cranston, Steve Carell and Laurence Fishburne are buddies on a road trip in Last Flag Flying, which the Okanagan Screen Arts Society presents at the Vernon Towne Cinema April 2. (Amazon Studios image)

Special to The Morning Star

The Okanagan Screen Arts screens Last Flag Flying to Vernon Towne Cinema’s Monday Night At The Arts presentation April 2.

Last Flag Flying is a new Richard Linklater film that explores patriotism through the lens of the classic “buddies-on-a-road trip” movie.

Set in 2003, Larry (Steve Carell) recruits two Vietnam-era buddies he hasn’t seen in years to accompany him on a trip to take his son’s body to Arlington cemetery. His wife has recently died and, on top of that, his son has just been killed in Iraq.

Carell gives a subdued and critically-acclaimed performance here, considered one of his best of his career. Laurence Fishburne and Bryan Cranston play Rev. Richard and Sal, and between the three of them there’s plenty of humorous dialogue and serious moments for these seasoned actors to really shine.

The film is a sequel of sorts to Hal Ashby’s The Last Detail, with Cranston reprising Nicholson’s hard drinking, tough-talking role. Novelist Darryl Ponicsan wrote The Last Detail and Last Flag Flying and co-wrote screenplays for both The Last Detail and Last Flag Flying.

Showtime is at the usual screenings of 5:15 and 7:45 p.m. Tickets are $6 members, $8 non-members. A cash only wine bar is on site.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.