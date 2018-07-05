Jeff “The Dude” Lebowski just wants to bowl when he gets wrapped up in larger than life antics in The Big Lebowski, which screens at the Vernon Towne Cinema July 9. (Polygram Filmed Entertainment image)

Coen brothers cult classic comes to Vernon Towne Cinema

The Big Lebowski screens July 9

Bonnie Anderson

Special to The Morning Star

The Big Lebowski is showing at the Vernon Towne Cinema by Okanagan Screen Arts Society July 9.

This 1998 film stars Jeff Bridges, John Goodman, Steve Buscemi, Ben Gazzara, and Julianne Moore.

This comedy crime caper directed and written by the Coen brothers (Ethan and Joel), begins in 1991 when a lazy and unemployed ’60s man, Jeff “The Dude” Lebowski (Jeff Bridges), unwittingly gets himself mixed up in a dangerous situation of mistaken identity when two goons break into his lowly bungalow and rough him up, thinking he is the millionaire Jeff (The Big) Lebowski played by David Huddleston. The Dude then enlists the help of his bowling buddies to get restitution.

The Dude looks up his wealthy namesake, meets the millionaire’s sexy young wife Bunny (Tara Reid) and then later Jeff Lebowski contacts The Dude to deliver a $1 million ransom for the return of his kidnapped wife. This plan is foiled when The Dude’s bowling buddy, Walter, (John Goodman) becomes involved and botches the ransom drop. The plot thickens as The Dude gets caught up in the schemes of Lebowski’s daughter, erotic artist Maude (Julianne Moore).

This is a simple, effective and wacky classic story with many good actors and interesting characters. Together Bridges and Goodman are a formidable team, making this only one of the many reasons to see this visually tasteful film featuring a soundtrack by Bob Dylan.

The Big Lebowski screens at the Vernon Towne Cinema July 9 at 5:15 and 7:45 p.m. A pre-show intro by resident filmmaker Matt McDowell and live music before the early show by Les Copeland are also on offer. Advance tickets are available at the Bean Scene Coffee House or Towne Cinema box office.

Okanagan Screen Arts Society is pleased to be in a position to offer a bursary for the 2018/2019 term to students in the arts in their quest for higher learning at a recognized post-secondary institution. Applications may be obtained at the Vernon Towne Cinema Box Office, or online at okanaganscreenarts@gmail.com and must be received by Aug. 17.

Most Read