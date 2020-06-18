The music video for Isaiah Faber’s (Powfu) “death bed (coffee for your head)” was filmed mostly at Abbotsford Mill Lake Park. The song has over 440 million views on Spotify and the video has over 90 million views on Youtube. Screenshot from Youtube music video.

Coffee for your head: Popular song has strong ties to Lower Mainland

Isaiah Faber’s ‘death bed (coffee for your head) ft. beabadoobee’ has over 440 million Spotify hits

A two-month-old song from a Mission artist has become the biggest music hit to come out of the Fraser Valley in recent history.

Isaiah Faber, known as Powfu, released “death bed (coffee for your head) ft. beabadoobee” in April 2020, and the song been heard by over 440 million people on Spotify.

The music video, much of it filmed at Abbotsford’s Mill Lake Park, has reached over 90 million views on Youtube. Faber’s other music videos are also filmed at various Abbotsford locations.

In order to become the Fraser Valley’s biggest hit of all time, it would have to surpass the Carly Rae Jepsen’s smash 2013 hit “Call Me Maybe,” which has over 1.2 billion views on Youtube.

It seems music runs in the family as Faber’s father, David, is the lead singer of the Canadian punk band Faber Drive. Faber Drive, also hailing from Mission, was nominated for a Juno Award in 2008.

RELATED: A driving force

abbotsfordMissionMusic

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Bar brings back live music as B.C.’s top doc warns singing spreads COVID-19

Just Posted

North Westside firefighters replaced after protesting suspension of chief, deputy

The RDCO said they have since recruited other officers to maintain the level of service in the community

Surveillance camera catches vandal smashing up vehicle in Vernon park

Police are seeking more information on the suspect

Community Champion: Hugh Carter celebrates teamwork in volunteering

It was 1957 when Hugh Carter arrived from the Caribbean to pursue… Continue reading

Vernon Caetani fundraiser going virtual in 2020

Ninth annual Caetani Centre Splash of Red set for virtual online auction Thursday, Aug. 13

Permissive tax exemption applications available for Vernon groups

Tax break offered to non-profits, places of worship and volunteer groups contributing to community’s well-being

Several bears and cubs spotted in Vernon parks

Kalamalka and Ellison provincial parks each have a mama bear and babes

Peace Arch Park to close amid dozens using it as loophole in COVID-19 border restrictions

Temporary measure in response to ‘risk associated with significant increase in visitors’

Okanagan Forest Task Force cleans up scrap yard, creates safe space for wildlife

The task force removed 37,411 pounds of garbage from an area off Postill Lake Road

Logging truck spill closes one lane of Highway 97A south of Sicamous

A power outage in the area may have been caused by the dropped logs.

Federal fund offers relief to B.C. seafood processors

Industry alliance grateful, but says B.C. deserves more

WHL hockey could hit the ice in October

Start date ‘contingent on receiving the necessary approvals from government and health authorities’

Coffee for your head: Popular song has strong ties to Lower Mainland

Isaiah Faber’s ‘death bed (coffee for your head) ft. beabadoobee’ has over 440 million Spotify hits

Morning Start: Why koalas are capable of tainting crime scenes

Your morning start for Thursday, June 18, 2020

COVID-19 tracing app to soon be made available nationwide

Anyone who tests positive for the virus will be able to anonymously upload their status to a national network

Most Read