FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2018, file photo, Aziz Ansari arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Comedian Ansari has responded to allegations of sexual misconduct by a woman he dated in 2017. Ansari said in a statement Sunday, Jan. 14, that he apologized last year when she told him about her discomfort during a sexual encounter in his apartment he said he believed to be consensual. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Comedian Aziz Ansari responds to allegations

Ansari has responded to allegations of sexual misconduct by a woman he dated in 2017

Comedian Aziz Ansari has responded to allegations of sexual misconduct by a woman he dated last year.

Ansari said in a statement Sunday that he apologized last year when she told him about her discomfort during a sexual encounter in his apartment he said he believed to be consensual.

The woman, identified as a 23-year-old photographer in an interview with Babe.net, says she was furious when she saw Ansari was wearing a “Time’s Up” pin while accepting a Golden Globe on Jan. 7.

Related: Oprah, ‘Three Billboards’ triumph at black-draped Globes

She said it brought back memories of him assaulting her after a date in his apartment.

The next day, the woman texted Ansari letting him know that she was upset with his behaviour that night.

Ansari says he was surprised and apologized.

Related: James Franco says allegations he’s heard aren’t accurate

___

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
First World War Illustrated at the O’Keefe Ranch

Just Posted

Lengthy lineup for French immersion

Close to 90 people on hand at Vernon’s Beairsto Elementary school Monday morning

Falkland break and enter turns violent

Man shot in leg after catching unknown people in Falkland residence

Fog warning for Okanagan Connector, Coq closed southbound

It is a messy morning on area highways as a dense fog warning is in effect and an accident shuts the Coquihalla southbound

UPDATED: Arrest made in regards to robberies

Vernon gas station fourth business to be hit in a less than a week

Vipers to honour Wray tonight

The Vernon Vipers will bid a tearful goodbye to longtime owner Duncan Wray tonight at Kal Tire Place

What’s happening

Find out what events are taking place in your community this weekend

Hawaii missile-alert mistake feeds doubts about a real emergency

A push alert that warned of an incoming ballistic missile to Hawaii and sent residents into a full-blown panic was a mistake

Sears Canada closes its final stores

The long-time staple of Canada’s retail landscape declared bankruptcy last year

‘Mega trends’ set to alter economy, society, security

A top-secret document by Canada’s spy agency explores the so-called “mega trends” on its radar

Chronic pain patients need options beyond opioids: B.C. advocate

People who live with chronic pain need options beyond prescription opioids, and it’s up to the BC government to provide more services

East coast begins massive cleanup after downpours knock out roads, power

Heavy rain flooded the area on Saturday floating large ice onto the road and dropping temperatures then froze the water overnight into Sunday morning.

Comedian Aziz Ansari responds to allegations

Ansari has responded to allegations of sexual misconduct by a woman he dated in 2017

North Korean orchestra, maybe joint hockey team at Olympics

Officials from the Koreas met Monday to work out details about North Korea’s plan to send an art troupe to the South during next month’s Winter Olympics

First World War Illustrated at the O’Keefe Ranch

O’Keefe marks centenary of the close of the First World War with final exhibition

Most Read