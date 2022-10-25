Comedian Bert Kreischer is coming to Kelowna’s Prospera Place on Sunday, March 5. (Photo - @bertkreischer/Instagram)

Comedian Bert Kreischer is coming to Kelowna’s Prospera Place on Sunday, March 5. (Photo - @bertkreischer/Instagram)

Comedian Bert Kreischer is making his way to Kelowna

Kreischer will be performing at Kelowna’s Prospera Place on Sunday, March 5

One of the biggest comedians and podcasters in the world is making a stop in Kelowna.

Comedian Bert Kreischer announced his 2023 ‘Tops Off World Tour’ on Tuesday morning, which includes a stop at Prospera Place. It is the only stop of the tour in British Columbia.

The comedian has three comedy specials and a show on Netflix, hosts Go-Big Show, hosts three podcasts, hosts a cooking show on Youtube, and has written a book as well as touring.

His current tour, which made a stop in Vancouver in Sept. 10, ends in December while the Tops Off World Tour starts in Olso, Norway in January. During his tour, he’ll be performing his act in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

Kreischer’s stop in Kelowna is Sunday, March 5.

Presale for the event starts on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 10 a.m. while tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Oct. 28, also at 10a.m. Find tickets and more information here.

READ MORE: West Kelowna RCMP find 16 vehicles with inappropriate tires

READ MORE: West Kelowna Warriors top undefeated Surrey to win fifth game in a row

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ComedyComedy and HumourEntertainmentEventsKelowna

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Popular children’s entertainers, The Wiggles, in Vernon
Next story
Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67

Just Posted

A portion of Learmouth Road in Lavington will be closed Tuesday, Oct.25, for a water main repair. (District of Coldstream photo)
UPDATE: Lavington road closure extended

Downed lines led to a vehicle crash on Westside Road early Tuesday morning, Oct. 25, 2022. (Submitted photo)
Power lines pulled down, causing crash on Westside Road

Casey Donovan
RCMP search for missing woman believed to be in Vernon

(Submitted photo)
Vocal ensemble kicks off North Okanagan Community Concert season

Pop-up banner image