Comedian Glenn Wool will be at Vernon’s Green Pub on Friday, Nov. 29. (Submitted photo)

Comedian Glenn Wool headlines show at Vernon’s Green Pub

The Vancouver-born comic has become a star in the U.K. comedy circuit

Vancouver-born comedian Glenn Wool went across the pond to launch his stand-up career, but this weekend he’ll be back in his home province to entertain a Vernon crowd.

Wool moved to England in 1998 and saw his career take off in the London comedy circuit, and has since become a globally recognized name in comedy.

He once appeared on the Green Room with Paul Provenza — a Showtime Network talk show — alongside comedy legends Richard Belzer, Janeane Garofalo, Dave Attell and Doug Stanhope.

On Friday, Nov. 29 he’ll be headlining the Green Pub’s comedy night, which runs from 7:30-9 p.m.

“Train Wreck Comedy is excited to present one of a kind comedy powerhouse,” said Rob Balsdon of the Kelowna-based comedy show, which has been bringing professional comics to Okanagan venues for the past nine years.

Wool’s TV credits include John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up show, 8 Out of 10 Cats, Never Mind the Buzzcocks, Russell Howard’s Good News and a host of other U.K. programs.

In 2016, he was featured on the John Bishop Show on BBC1 and hosted a new NBC series, Before the Morning After. His voice was also featured on the BAFTA award-winning Lottie Bearshout: Good as Goaled, for Disney XD.

Wool has been hitting the international circuit hard in recent years, performing to large, sold-out crowds in Holland, Singapore, Dubai, Cape Town, Melbourne, Montreal, L.A., New York, Auckland and Sydney.

Tickets to the show are $15 plus taxes and fees, and can be purchased online at trainwreckcomedy.com.

